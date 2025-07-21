Ghost Jackets Raise Awareness of Water Safety During Drowning Prevention Week

In honour of National Drowning Prevention Week (NDPW), the Quebec division of the Lifesaving Society has collaborated with LG2 to launch a new awareness campaign. To increase mindfulness among boaters about the consequences of not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD), the initiative features a powerful commemorative symbol: Ghost Jackets. These PFDs were painted white and installed in locations where drownings have occurred as a tribute to victims. They act as an emotional and concrete reminder that the simple gesture of wearing a lifejacket can make all the difference. In addition to the Ghost Jackets, the campaign includes a 60-second television and online message that tells the story of Roxanne Girouard, the mother of Alexandre Levasseur, who drowned in 2021. Alexandre’s lifejacket was kindly donated by his family for the initiative.

“The Lifesaving Society would obviously prefer not to have to raise awareness on this subject anymore. But when you consider the fact that every year in Quebec, 70% of drowning victims weren’t wearing a PFD during water activities – or were wearing it incorrectly – it’s clear we have to keep spreading the message. Obtaining the trust and testimony of Roxanne, a grieving mother, is a real privilege. We hope that her personal story will touch people’s hearts and ultimately save lives. It’s simple: wear your lifejacket. Overestimating your abilities is never worth the risk.” said Raynald Hawkins, general director at Lifesaving Society.

In addition to being hung up near bodies of water throughout the province, Ghost Jackets are part of a publicity stunt in collaboration with Canadian Tire, which will feature the jackets in-store to raise consumer awareness at the point of purchase. The lifejackets can also be found on the online sales platforms of several outdoor retailers, including Latulippe, SAIL and Altitude Sports, as a reminder that purchasing a PFD is essential for boating safety.

“We wanted to create a powerful symbol that would stand the test of time. Seeing a Ghost Jacket just as you’re launching your boat is a striking reminder to put on your lifejacket. Raising awareness – especially without being moralising – remains a serious challenge. We ultimately chose to inspire empathy while projecting real consequences so that the moral message would speak for itself.” said Frédéric Tremblay, creative director at LG2.



The 2025 campaign was made possible thanks to the Lifesaving Society’s partner Transport Canada, which provides expertise in water safety. The Lifesaving Society would like to thank the organisation for its essential support in raising awareness among recreational boaters.

