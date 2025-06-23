senckađ
This Fridge Label Keeps Mayonnaise Cold on Hot Summer Days

Groupe MAG and LG2 designed the fridge label that keeps jars of mayonnaise colder for longer

Groupe MAG – a benchmark in the Quebec agri-food industry – is ringing in the summer by taking its flagship product, mayonnaise, to new and innovative heights. Since heat and mayonnaise don’t mix well, the company teamed up with LG2 to design the Fridge Label: a label made with silica aerogel, an insulator developed by NASA, that keeps jars of mayonnaise colder for longer. That means your mayo will stay cold for up to an extra hour, allowing you to enjoy warm summer days while indulging in a delicious, locally made condiment. Now there’s no reason to lose your cool when it gets too hot!

“Groupe MAG has always stood out for its commitment to culinary innovation. We’re dedicated not only to consistently offering quality products but also to continually pushing ourselves to take it one step further. Making sure mayonnaise – a staple of summer meals – stays cold has always been a concern for anyone serving food under the sun. With the Fridge Label, we’ve designed a unique way to maintain mayo’s temperature so people can make the most of their summer outdoors.” said Hugo Magnan, president, Groupe MAG.

Jars of mayonnaise sporting the Fridge Label will be available in limited quantities. For a chance to win one, consumers can follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram and enter a competition running from June 20th to July 3rd. For more information, visit here.

“Mayonnaise is the condiment that’s most vulnerable to heat – leaving a jar of mayo out in the sun during a barbecue or picnic can lead to health concerns. MAG has come up with an innovative solution to keep mayo cold once it’s out of the fridge and eliminate stress. Lovers of this condiment will be delighted to leave their mayo outside with peace of mind. MAG simply makes summer better.” said Luc Du Sault, partner, chief creative officer, LG2, Quebec City.

