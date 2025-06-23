Tennis Canada Redefines the Canadian Tennis Experience

With the National Bank Open presented by Rogers unveiling its new 12 day format featuring more matches with 96-singles player main draw, bringing it closer than ever to a Grand Slam format - Tennis Canada is proud to launch its new campaign: Welcome to the Tennis Playground / Bienvenue sur notre terrain de jeu.



Created by the creative agency Sid Lee, this campaign draws inspiration from the welcoming, free-spirited, and inclusive atmosphere of its two host cities, Montreal and Toronto. Tapping into the country’s cultural DNA, the campaign presents a vibrant vision for tennis: a celebration that is popular, accessible, joyful, and proudly Canadian.

“This campaign was driven by our desire to transform the event into a true collective playground - an immersive experience that goes far beyond the white lines of the court,” says David Allard, executive creative director at Sid Lee. “With every element, we wanted to capture what tennis means here: a unique summer moment, shaped by our identity and brought to life through music, fashion, gastronomy, and above all, a passion for the game.”

While the National Bank Open is the only Canadian 1000-level stop on the ATP and WTA tours, the event is focused more than ever on reinforcing a unique identity. The campaign embraces a festive and bold tone, highlighted through a series of videos, creative content, and original pieces - including FOOH (fake out of home) installations - that transform how people perceive a tennis tournament.

“The National Bank Open is so much more than a sporting event - it’s a summer celebration of tennis as an expression of culture, pride, and unity for Canada as a whole,” says Nathalie Tremblay, vice-president, marketing strategy and customer experience at Tennis Canada. “It’s important to remember that the tournament is an exceptional showcase for both host cities, generating significant economic and social benefits for the community. That’s why it was so important for us to put our identity front and centre - and thanks to our collaboration with Sid Lee, we were able to bring to life a campaign that truly reflects who we are: inclusive, creative, and proudly Canadian.”

One of the campaign’s standout ideas: reimagining the traditional on-camera signature ritual, typically reserved for winners. This year, it became a collective symbol - an invitation for everyone to leave their mark on the event and make tennis a playground for all.

