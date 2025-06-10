Circonflex Music Agency Expands into the US Market

Montreal-based, award-winning music agency Circonflex has officially expanded to the United States with the inauguration of a new New York branch and creative team. With studios already established in Paris, Toronto and Montreal, the expansion solidifies its position as a global creative powerhouse.

To lead the New York expansion, Circonflex has tapped seasoned industry leaders Keith Haluska (head of production) and Jennifer W. Fife (executive creative producer and music supervisor). Keith brings over 27 years of experience producing music and sound for brands, including two decades as managing director and partner of MassiveMusic North America. Jennifer, most recently executive producer and music supervisor at SixtyFour Music, has spent 15 years shaping music for advertising, media, and brands.

Circonflex also signed on with Rogue Rep, a talent management company based in Los Angeles, for exclusive representation in the U.S.

Keith expressed enthusiasm for the new chapter, “Circonflex gives me the opportunity to return to the fundamentals : creating music that tells stories. After three years in a large corporate structure, I’m excited to build something that puts creativity first.”

Speaking on his collaboration with Jennifer, Keith added, “I’ve been wanting to collaborate with Jennifer for a long time. She has a great ear, is a fantastic music supervisor, and we both share a deep passion for what we do.”

Jennifer, who previously worked at Antfood before joining SixtyFour Music, shared her excitement about joining Circonflex:

“Joining Circonflex was an easy decision. The talent across this international team is incredible, Paul-Étienne is an inspiring leader, and getting to work with Keith is a dream come true. It honestly feels like magic. I’m beyond excited to collaborate with a team that’s just as passionate about the power of music and sound as I am.”

The New York branch will collaborate closely with Circonflex’s global team of on-staff composers.

When asked about the expansion, CEO and founder Paul-Étienne Côté said, “10 years of creative adventures from Montreal to Paris and from London to Toronto, and every accent along the way, has shaped how Circonflex speaks today. Now it’s time to add a New York twist to the mix.”

