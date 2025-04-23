EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Banjoman
Production Company
Dublin, Ireland
https://banjoman.tv/
matt@banjoman.tv
087-747-1637
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Work of the Week: 13/06/25
14/06/2025
Banjoman Adds Director Fern Berresford to Its Directors Roster
13/06/2025
“Just Let Life Happen” Says Banjoman Director About Capturing Real Emotion for Allianz
10/06/2025
Allianz Ireland Celebrates Beauty in Everyday Moments
09/06/2025
Kids Feel Like a Legend in Smyths Toys Superstore Spot
15/05/2025
Mr. Tayto Saves an Awkward Date with Tayto Cornados Launch
13/05/2025
Filming Family Through a Child’s Eyes for Avonmore Milk
25/03/2025
Work of the Week: 21/03/25
21/03/2025
Heineken's Worldwide Search Keeps an Irish Pub in the Family (Name)
17/03/2025
One Shot, 190 Years, and the Heart of Irish Rail
24/02/2025
Keith Bradley Brings Global Production Insight to Banjoman
31/10/2024
Powerful Short Film Challenges You to Have the Organ Doner Conversation
14/10/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1