10 Moments That Made Banjoman: A Decade of Growth, Guts and Great Work

Ten years ago, Banjoman was a bet — a belief in the power of cinematic craft, heartfelt storytelling, and doing things the right way. Today, we’re proud to be a multi-award-winning production company with a team we call family and a body of work that stands tall in the Irish creative industry. But if the first decade was about proving we belong, the next one is about pushing beyond. We’re aiming for the world stage. Cannes. Ciclope. Film Craft Lions.









But before we get ahead of ourselves, here’s a look back at 10 key moments that got us here — each one is a marker of progress, belief, and the beautiful chaos of building something meaningful from scratch.





1. Nissan – The Breakthrough



This was our very first proper commercial gig, and the one that made people sit up. Creative director Damien Hanley at In the Company of Huskies took a chance on us — and it paid off. The campaign launched a new chapter for Nissan and put Banjoman on the map, scoring us a Grand Prix at the ASFX awards and a Young Director Award for our director, Dermot Malone. It was the first time people said, “These guys can do it.” And we believed them.







2. The Loneliest Boy in the World (Samsung Spec)







A spec ad with no budget, no client, and all the heart in the world. Directed by Ciarán Dooley, this touching short for Samsung helped prove that Banjoman could deliver emotionally resonant, international-standard work — even without a brief. It signaled a shift: this wasn’t just a one-man show. We were building a creative home for diverse directors and voices.







3. Weir’s – Ambition in 35mm







We approached Weir’s with the idea to create a cinematic period piece for cinema screens. It starred Dermot’s brother, used VFX, and was shot on 35mm — all to prove a point: that Irish production can go head-to-head with the best. It worked. Awards followed, and our status within the industry began to transform.







4. RTÉ Late Late Show – A Love Letter to Ireland







Created during covid, this piece for Irish television and radio broadcaster RTÉ is still one of our proudest moments. We were a nation in lockdown and this was an ad for an iconic Irish institution — so it struck a deeply emotional chord. It won more awards than anything we’d done before and elevated us again. It showed that Banjoman could handle scale, pressure, and emotional nuance — and deliver something genuinely moving.







5. ‘IF’ by Steve Kenny – Supporting Short Film Voices







Steve Kenny’s mental health short ‘IF’ marked a turning point for Banjoman. A thoughtful, striking film that grew our roster and reflected our ambition to bridge advertising and entertainment. We’ve always believed short form storytelling can drive real impact — and this proved it.







6. Double Goodlier – Welcome, AJ Colomb







This bonkers, hilarious spot directed by AJ Colomb signalled our expansion into comedy — and into international talent. AJ brought something fresh and different, and showed that Banjoman wasn’t just about emotional storytelling; we could do fun, weird, and laugh-out-loud great too.







7. Denny – An Irish Classic, Reimagined







An instant classic. Directed by Duncan Christie (Copenhagen-based, signed via the UK), our Denny campaign with Droga5 is now taught in Irish colleges as an example of best-in-class advertising. The reach, relatability, and humour made it a national favourite — and further cemented our status as a top-tier Irish production company.







8. Allianz – Craft on a New Level







Shot on 35mm. Multiple shoot days. A brave idea pitched and executed with ambition. This project, directed by Dermot, is a benchmark of our current capabilities. It’s not just about the result (which we love) — it’s about the risk-taking, the trust from the agency, and the production muscle it required. A signal to ourselves and others that we’re ready for more.





9. Growing the Team – Producers & Directors That Raise the Bar

The work speaks for itself — but the people are what make us. The arrival of Keith Bradley in late 2024 was a game-changer. His experience from Red Rage and Motherland, and his vision for growth, helped elevate every part of the business. We’ve also brought in exceptional directors — each handpicked to make sure we have an answer to every script that comes in. Comedy, drama, doc-style, fashion — we’re ready.











10. King Frankie – From Ads to the Big Screen







Our debut feature film. Shot in 2023, 'King Frankie' was a long-time dream come true. It was nominated for Best Film at the IFTA Awards and won Best Film at the London Irish Film Festival. It even got a theatrical release. And with it, we launched our TV division, B-Man Entertainment — which signals our move into long-form storytelling and the next step in our mission to shape Irish culture, not just Irish ads.







Where We’re Headed: Eyes on Cannes, Ciclope and Beyond







We’re massively inspired by the best Irish creative agencies — folks like Publicis, who recently brought us in on a Heineken case study being entered to Cannes. That kind of thinking lights a fire under us. Because while Irish creativity punches above its weight, Irish production companies don’t always see the same global recognition.



We believe in the people, the talent, and the stories to get there. Now, it's about making the noise, backing the ambition, and showing up at the world’s biggest stages. If the first ten years were about belonging, the next ten are about breaking through — with intention, collaboration, and a love for the craft that’s never wavered.



We’re proud. We’re grateful. And we’re just getting started.

