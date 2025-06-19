Banjoman Signs Directing Duo ‘The Bradley Brothers’

Ireland’s Banjoman have signed brothers Ruairi and Conor Bradley for exclusive representation in Ireland, branding the duo 'The Bradley Brothers'.



The duo from Belfast have had an exceptional breakout year with the multi award winning short doc ‘We Beg To Differ’, which was also nominated for an Irish Film and Television Award and a London Critics’ Circle Award. Before the signing this month, the brothers had been working freelance on commercials, content and short form entertainment. They were named Best New Director(s) at the 2023 Kinsale Shark Awards, are currently in contention at the prestigious YDA awards and Ruairí is currently a 2025 Sundance Ignite Fellow and the first Irish person to be selected for the programme.

Banjoman founder Dermot Malone had this to say: “I was absolutely blown away by We Beg To Differ when judging at DIFF this year and then doubly so when I met Ruairi and Conor shortly thereafter. Their passion and hunger is infectious. The work demonstrates such a distinct visual style and a command of filmmaking far beyond their years. It feels like their ceiling is limitless and we can’t wait to help them on the journey. This feels like a great fit.”

Q> Where did you first meet?

The Bradley Brothers> 7th of December 2001 is when we first met, the day Ruarí was born. I remember my dad driving me to the hospital and being quite sceptical of everything. To be honest, I wasn’t fussed about having to share a room from now on.



When I arrived, as a peace offering my mum told me Ruairí had brought my Christmas presents early - it was the full power ranger set. Well it was almost full, because he’d forgotten the pink one. It was a rocky start, but we’re good now.







Q> What is your working relationship like?



The Bradley Brothers> I’d say we have a unique working relationship and being brothers definitely plays a big part in that. Growing up, we introduced each other to the films and filmmakers that would go on to have a big influence on us, which led to us developing quite a similar creative outlook on the work that we both wanted to make.



Our working relationship is based on the principles that we both share the same vision, but that we individually both bring our own unique strengths to it. We started working as a directing duo because we want to work with global brands to make really great work. With four eyes locked onto a project, we know we can create special work.







Q> What is your dream project?



The Bradley Brothers> A dream project for us would be to work with a brand that trusts us to articulate their message through our own style of filmmaking. We love combining documentary techniques with dynamic visuals to build immersive worlds that really resonate with audiences emotionally. We’re especially drawn to themes like community, connection and identity which bring depth and authenticity to our work.

That’s the kind of work that excites us most.







Q> Are you excited about joining Banjoman?



The Bradley Brothers> We’re super excited to be joining the Banjoman roster. It’s a company who have consistently been pushing the creative boundaries here in Ireland. We’ve really admired what Dermot, Matt and Keith are doing and are excited to be a part of it. They get us, we get them, it’s a great fit.

