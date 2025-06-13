senckađ
Banjoman Adds Director Fern Berresford to Its Directors Roster

13/06/2025
65
Share
Known for her bold visuals and distinctive storytelling, Fern brings award-winning creativity across film, TV, and photography to the Irish production company

Award winning production company Banjoman has signed director Fern Berresford.

Fern is no stranger to the Irish advertising scene, having worked with numerous high profile agencies and brands over the past number of years.

A storyteller with work spaning across TV commercials, film, music videos, and photography. Fern’s work combines clever concepts with beautifully bold aesthetics.

She has a witty and distinctive visual style, often creating quirky characters that belong to the weird and wonderful worlds she constructs. Whatever the medium, film, TV or photography, Fern’s imagery is full of atmosphere and cinematic drama.

Fern made a bold name for herself with her thought provoking spot for Allianz and Women's Aid and since then has exploded on the Irish scene while still continuing to dominate internationally.

Her work has been recognised across the industry picking up a Creative Circle Award, British Arrows, Shark Awards and a Cannes Lions nomination. Fern’s photography has also received numerous awards including D&AD, Creative Circle and the International Photography Awards in New York and has most recently been selected as a winner of the British Journal Of Photography’s ‘Female in Focus Awards’.

Keith Bradley, executive producer at Banjoman, commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Fern to our roster. Fern's work is undeniably brilliant. Having worked with Fern on a number of projects before, I can say first hand how amazingly talented, passionate and detail-oriented she is and I look forward to continuing to make great work with her at Banjoman in the future.”

Fern Berresford, director at Banjman, 'I’m thrilled to be joining the talented team at Banjoman. The Irish market has consistently been a source of some of the most imaginative and compelling work I’ve had the privilege to bring to life—from the powerful, emotionally charged campaigns for Women’s Aid and Stop The Drop, to the lighter, more comedic storytelling for SuperValu and Denny. I’m incredibly proud of the work I’ve created in Ireland, and I look forward to collaborating with Banjoman on more top quality productions.'

