Allianz Ireland Celebrates Beauty in Everyday Moments

09/06/2025
Film from Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Banjoman director Dermot Malone captures real families and real homes across Ireland

Allianz Ireland, in collaboration with Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin, has unveiled a new brand campaign titled 'Real Life'. The work captures the texture and honesty of life as it’s truly lived, told through the lens of real families across Ireland.

The campaign grew from a simple but powerful insight: many insurance customers feel the need to present a polished, perfect version of themselves, especially when they’re making a claim. But life isn’t perfect. Homes get messy. Pets get injured. Cars get scratched. That’s real life. And it’s exactly what Allianz is here to protect.

Rather than depict stylised households or showroom-ready vehicles, the Real Life campaign leans into the everyday moments that most people will recognise, the joyful, chaotic, ordinary things that rarely make it into insurance advertising. Allianz wanted to reflect the genuine decency and authenticity found in Irish homes, not a filtered version of it.

The creative was developed by Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin, who partnered with production company Banjoman and filmmaker Dermot Malone to bring the idea to life. Shot on 35mm film across locations in Ireland, the visuals carry a warmth and texture that’s difficult to replicate. There’s no gloss, just a quiet, honest beauty in how people really live.

“Allianz doesn’t insure idealised versions of life,” said Mark Brennan, chief marketing officer, Allianz Ireland. “We insure the worldlife as it just is. We understand that life is unpredictable and full of real challenges. And we wanted this campaign to reflect that: real people, real homes, real stories. ”

