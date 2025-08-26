Banjoman’s Newly-Signed Director P.O.B on Reuniting, Rekindling Creative Trust and Reclaiming Versatility

As one of Ireland’s most established commercial directors, P.O.B had his pick of production companies. Though, he chose familiarity and trust, rekindling his long-standing creative partnership with Banjoman’s EP Keith Bradley.

Already hitting the ground running with a new campaign set to launch in September, P.O.B is looking ahead to a new chapter of human-centered, emotionally resonant storytelling. Here, he reflects on how his career experience helps him stay adaptable in today’s shifting marketplace, why lasting impact comes from authenticity, and how collaborating with someone you know can make the creative process faster, sharper, and more rewarding.





LBB> A lot of production companies would have loved to sign you. What was it about Banjoman’s ethos, or perhaps its creative culture, that felt like this was the right home for your next chapter?

P.O.B> I’ve always admired the work Banjoman puts out, and their recent campaign with Dermot for Allianz is exactly the kind of work I love, the type of exciting brief every director hopes for. When I sat down with the team and heard their vision for the next chapter, building on an incredibly successful first decade, it was genuinely exciting. I immediately felt that this was a journey I wanted to be part of.











LBB> You’re known for your versatility and for shaping some of Ireland’s most memorable campaigns. Can you share the types of work that excite you most, and why those stories or styles resonate with you?



P.O.B> I think versatility sometimes gets a bad rap, but in today’s world, I see it as essential. Not every brief you receive feels like a perfect fit from the outset, but that’s where the challenge lies, finding your way into the project, putting your stamp on it, and guiding it into something you can be proud of. I love collaborating closely with creative teams to shape work that everyone can stand behind. To me some of the most exciting work internationally right now is coming out of Love Song, it’s inspiring, inventive, with a human heart. That’s the kind of work I’m drawn to and would love to work on more, stories with humanity at their core, rooted in something real that resonates with audiences. Oh and sports… send me those sports briefs please.







LBB> You’ve already hit the ground running with a new campaign set to air in September. Without giving too much away, how has it felt to dive straight into a project under Banjoman?



P.O.B> There’s always that worry of waiting for the right script to land or losing out on a pitch, so it’s been brilliant to dive straight into a project. Working with Keith, Matt and Órla at Banjoman has felt completely natural, and reconnecting with crew I’ve worked with before instantly puts me at ease. It’s just so great to be working on something from day one.







LBB> As you step into this next stage of your career, how do you hope your partnership with Banjoman will help you grow as a director, and what do you want to bring to the roster in return?



P.O.B> I’ve been directing for over a decade, and recently I’ve had the chance to reflect on the body of work I’ve been fortunate enough to create. I feel I now have a clear sense of the projects I want to pursue and the confidence in my ability to deliver work that’s both exciting and best in class. Banjoman feels like the perfect place to take that next step, it’s the right fit at the right time, and I’m genuinely excited about what we can achieve together.







LBB> What sorts of stories or projects are you looking to work on in future and within your career?



P.O.B> As I mentioned, I’m drawn to stories with real humanity at their core, projects that feel authentic and truly resonate with audiences, work that feels like more than just an ad. I’m also eager to explore more long-form storytelling, whether that’s feature documentaries or branded content. Being a huge sports fan, I have a particular passion for sport-related work, the raw emotion and energy in that world make for incredibly powerful storytelling. Ultimately, I want to create work that connects with people on a deeper level and leaves a lasting impression.







LBB> P.O.B is one of Ireland’s best-known commercial directors, with a strong body of work behind him. From your perspective, what does his signing bring to the Banjoman roster?



Keith> P.O.B brings something really special to the Banjoman roster. He has this incredible knack for creating atmosphere. Every piece of work feels honest, textured, and deeply human. He captures real people in a way that feels both effortless and cinematic, and the way he weaves image and sound together gives even the simplest story a real emotional weight.



On top of that, he’s just great to have around. Talented, thoughtful, and good craic, he brings a calm confidence to every project that makes the process as enjoyable as the end result. He fits right in at Banjoman, and raises the bar for all of us.







LBB> You’ve had a long-standing relationship with P.O.B. How does that history and trust shape the way you’ll collaborate together now at Banjoman, starting with the September campaign?



Keith> P.O.B and I go way back. Our paths in advertising and production have been intertwined for years. We’ve grown together in this industry, learned a lot side by side, and built up a strong creative shorthand that makes collaboration feel really natural. From the early days to winning numerous awards, including Gold ICADs for our work with Soar, to working with global agencies and clients, we’ve always pushed to create work that’s honest, human, and beautifully crafted.



That kind of trust and history makes a big difference. It means we can challenge each other creatively, move fast when we need to, and stay focused on what really matters, crafting great work. This feels like the perfect next chapter, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.

