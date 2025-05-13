senckađ
Mr. Tayto Saves an Awkward Date with Tayto Cornados Launch

13/05/2025
Spot from Publics Dublin sees the crisp connoisseur launch the new range

Publicis Dublin has once again partnered with Tayto Snacks and award-winning production company Banjoman to launch a hilarious new campaign for Tayto’s latest innovation: Tayto Cornados.

The star of the show is none other than Ireland’s favourite crisp connoisseur, Mr. Tayto - who swoops in to rescue an awkward date with perfect comic timing… and the irresistible crunch of Tayto Cornados.

The campaign runs across TV, VOD, digital and social, and is supported by in-store activations. It continues Publicis Dublin’s run of fun, standout advertising for the Tayto brand - tapping into humour and relatability to make a lasting impression and keep the brand relevant to a younger audience.

Ger Roe, board creative director said, "It’s always a pleasure to work on the Tayto brand—collaborating with one of Ireland’s most iconic characters. As a beloved national favourite, Tayto holds a special place in people’s hearts, and we’re proud to create campaigns that leave a mark while staying true to the brand the nation loves."

Carol McCaghy marketing manager said, “Our new Tayto Cornados advert delivers fun with a playful twist, capturing how Tayto Cornados will blow you away with a whirlwind of flavour. By leveraging Mr. Tayto’s charm, they’ve created a humorous and engaging TV campaign that builds an emotional connection with viewers while driving excitement and awareness around our latest innovation.”

