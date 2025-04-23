EDITION
AGIT8
Creative Agency
London, UK
https://www.agit8.com/
info@agit8.com
+44 (0)20 3886 0988
Work of the Week: 17/01/25
17/01/2025
ASICS Offers a Refreshingly Zen Approach to Move Minds in Latest Campaign
14/01/2025
Holy Moly Underlines Its ‘Pure’ Credentials with Cheeky Campaign
04/07/2024
AGIT8 Transforms Sea Shepherd’s Logo with Founder’s Actual Skull
07/05/2024
AGIT8 Wins Exciting New Client, Holy Moly Dips
04/04/2024
AGIT8 Highlights ASICS’ Unique ‘Caregiver’ Position in the Sports Category
09/01/2024
AGIT8 Shows How Exercise Can Transform the Mind For ASICS
28/12/2023
ASICS and City of Paris Sign a Partnership to Improve Mental Health
12/10/2023
ASICS Campaign Calls on People to Share Their Own 'New Personal Best'
10/10/2023
ASICS and Charity Mind Call Out Intimidating Exercise Culture for World Mental Health Day
10/10/2023
AGIT8 and Golin London Promote Positivity with Poetry for ASICS’ ‘Nothing Feels Better’ Campaign
08/06/2023
Work of the Week: 05/05/23
05/05/2023
