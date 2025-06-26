Holy Moly Takes on Hummus in Bold Summer Push for Guac

London-based creative agency AGIT8 has launched a new campaign for Holy Moly Dips with one goal: to make guac the new hummus. With just 19% household penetration compared to 59% for hummus, guacamole has long been the underdog when it comes to dips. Holy Moly wants to change that, one cheeky dip at a time.

The campaign features multiple outdoor executions including programmatic, weather-triggered digital 6-sheets and taxi-wraps for both Guacamole and Smashed Avocado. The work uses Holy Moly’s vibrant branding, paired with punchy, summer-related headlines built to break habitual shopping patterns and get Britain dipping differently:

'HOT DAY, CHEEKY DIP?'

'LAZY SUMMER DAYS ARE HERE'

'SUMMER’S HERE, GET SMASHED'

'HAVE A HOLIDAY FROM HUMMUS'

Running across the country for 6 weeks, the work will reach over 9 million people and deliver 45 million+ impressions via independent media planning and buying agency, Republic of Media.

Chris Busher, marketing director at Holy Moly commented, “This summer’s campaign is a bold statement of intent. We’re taking guac out of the occasional treat zone and giving it the permanent place it deserves in Britain’s fridges. It’s time to ditch the beige, break up with your hummus habit, and make room for something a whole lot holier. And if that ruffles a few chickpea feathers – well, all’s fair in dips and summer.”

​Remi Rasenberg, managing director at AGIT8 added, “Our brief was to build on last year’s successful launch, keeping the bold, witty, and upbeat tone that defines the brand. The result is a playful summer campaign that channels Holy Moly’s vibrant personality while delivering real impact at street level.”

