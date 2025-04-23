senckađ
72andSunny Sydney

Advertising Agency

Sydney, Australia
http://www.72andsunny.com/
roz.cooper@72andsunny.com
PART OF
72andSunny
Ross Berthinussen Departs 72andSunny Sydney, New Leadership Appointed
09/06/2025
72andSunny Wins Princess Cruises to Grow Brand in Australia
12/05/2025
MILKLAB Reimagines Morning Culture With Sunrise Concert Featuring Tones And I
30/04/2025
Big W Appoints 72andSunny as Creative Agency
09/04/2025
72andSunny Adds Three Creatives, Including V. Wassim Kanaan as CD
06/04/2025
AUNZ Work of the Week: AFL and 72andSunny
20/03/2025
160 Years of AFL Lore: 72andSunny Tells Fans To 'Get In On It'
16/03/2025
Cadillac Appoints 72andSunny to Drive Growth in Australia
21/02/2025
Afterpay Unveils Phase Two of ‘Own It’ Campaign, Celebrating Financially Savvy Aussies
10/02/2025
72andSunny Wins Workplace Management Platform, Deputy
05/02/2025
72andSunny Wins AFL to Launch 2025 Season
28/01/2025
Google Pixel Brings 'Courtside Magic' to Life at Australian Open
19/01/2025
