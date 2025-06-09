Ross Berthinussen Departs 72andSunny Sydney, New Leadership Appointed

72andSunnySydney has announced a new-look leadership team, appointing a new managing director and executive strategy director as Ross Berthinussen departs the agency after six years, to return to his native UK.

Sophie Sykes is joining the agency in the role of managing director, replacing Ross. Sophie joins from her role as client partner at Howatson+Company, where she was the third employee and a senior leader helping drive its growth.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Nel joins in the newly created role of executive strategy director, having previously overseen Telstra as head of strategy at +61. Prior to that, Alexandra held roles at TBWA\Australia and Leo Burnett.

The introduction of an evolved leadership team structure comes at a time of momentum for the agency, with recent wins including Big W, AFL, Cadillac, and Princess Cruises, plus the recent hiring of Wez Hawes as CCO, a new look creative department, and a move to a new larger studio space in The Rocks.

Chris Kay, international president overseeing all 72andSunny’s international offices, said, “After seven years in Sydney, it’s awesome to see the continued impact of our brand as we build for the next stage of cultural impact. Modern Australia needs a new generation leadership team who are here to play to win, and Sophie, Alex, and Wez are exactly that, and the future looks sunny.”

Both Sophie and Alexandra join in the coming months, reporting to Chris Kay and international executive strategy director Maria Galleriu. Together with Wez, they’ll take 72andSunny Australia into the next stage of its evolution, doubling down on the agency’s core DNA of optimism and growing the business organically with a strong mix of current clients, including Google, REA, Stake, and Deputy.

Wez Hawes, chief creative officer, who joined 72andSunny Sydney in January, said, “To continue the trajectory 72andSunny is on right now, we knew we had to swing big, and I couldn’t be more excited by the impending arrivals of Sophie and Alexandra. They both have a wealth of experience and proven track records in creating modern, culturally impactful work, while also being instrumental in building the agencies that create it.

Maria Galleriu, the newly announced international executive strategy director leading strategy across all 72andSunny’s International offices, also added, "There's creative power in new chapters. We're bringing in two leaders who have a heart and passion for unlocking what the 72andSunny brand of strategic and creative excellence can do next in the ANZ market. The possibilities are endless when you dream big like they do."

During Ross' time at 72andSunny he played a key role in creating a strong platform for growth and continued momentum, winning key business from REA to Who Gives A Crap to Big W, and picking up Campaign of the Year accolades with Google at Mumbrella and B&T.

Ross leaves to return to the UK for 12 months to train to be a coach with a specific focus on conscious leadership.

On his departure, Ross said, “I’m super grateful for my time with 72andSunny. I’ve learned so much and loved experiencing first-hand the rocket fuel of running a creative company powered by a belief in optimism. I’m stoked to hand over to such an all-star team and can’t wait to see where Wez, Alex and Sophie take 72andSunny with our team of legends and wonderful client partners.”

Chris Kay added, “Ross has been a strong driver of our core value of optimism at 72andSunny. He’s also been a key leader laying the foundations for this next stage of growth, and for that, we have immense gratitude and respect. He has helped build something special, and we are excited to see him embark on his next chapter. From everyone at 72andSunny, we wish him, and his family, all the best back in the UK.”

Wez Hawes said, “It’s been an absolute pleasure partnering with Ross. He’s one of the smartest and most compassionate modern leaders I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. If optimism is our superpower at 72andSunny, it’s leaders like Ross, and now Sophie and Alexandra, who help to turbo boost it.”

