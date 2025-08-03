senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

People Ponder City Moves, Sunny Courtyards in Realestate.com.au Brand Campaign

03/08/2025
65
Share
Created by 72andSunny and directed by FINCH's Zia Mandviwalla, the work shows off the app's AI-powered property highlights

Australia’s #1 address in property, realestate.com.au, continued its partnership with creative agency, 72andSunny Sydney, to launch its latest brand campaign.

Building on the success of the 'Keep Moving' campaign launched last year, the new campaign dials into the relatable truths and conversations Australians are having about property every day in a series of short, slice-of-life moments.

The creative heroes realestate.com.au’s new suite of highly immersive and AI-powered app features are designed to enhance the property journey for the more than 12 million Australians who use the platform every month. The realestate.com.au app is the thread that connects the stories together, helping Australians with the right tools to build confidence and keep moving towards their next home.

Sarah Myers, general manager audience and marketing at REA Group said, “More Australians are choosing realestate.com.au than ever before because we’re able to personalise their property journey and engage them with immersive experiences.

"We’re a brand that doesn’t just talk about innovation, we build it into every product feature and every piece of creative. We’re proud to showcase the newest features from our spring release including AI-powered property highlights, immersive virtual property walkthroughs and enhanced real-time property value estimates."

The campaign centrepiece is a film by Finch director, Zia Mandviwalla, which launched on Sunday August 3rd. The multichannel campaign will roll out across TV, BVOD, SVOD, YouTube, OOH, radio, digital audio, digital display, and social via independent media agency, Kaimera.

“We took a platform-first approach and partnered with We Know Video to extend our campaign stories beyond film with additional bespoke vertical video assets created for TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels,” Sarah said.

“With more than 1 in 2 Australian adults choosing to spend their time on realestate.com.au every month, and the brand recently being named as one of Australia’s most valuable*, we’re proud to continue to feature authentic Australian stories, talent and music across our campaigns. The much-loved Eurogliders track ‘Heaven (Must Be There)’ has become synonymous with the realestate.com.au brand over the past year, and we knew it would be a great fit to continue it in this new campaign.”

Wez Hawes, 72andSunny’s chief creative officer, added, “At 72andSunny, we’ve long believed advertising should be as engaging and useful as the product it represents.

“This campaign brings that to life — putting the product at the centre through emotionally resonant stories designed for how people consume media today.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from 72andSunny Sydney
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from 72andSunny Sydney
Keep Moving | Renter | 15" | 16x9
realestate.com.au
03/08/2025
Keep Moving | Brand | 30" | 16x9
realestate.com.au
03/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1