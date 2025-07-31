c2c Train Campaign Makes Summer Travel Feel Effortless

This summer, bandstand has partnered with train operator c2c to launch a playful new campaign designed to inspire day trips, adventures and spontaneous getaways across London and the Essex Riviera; with a simple promise: getting there is ‘As easy as c2c’.

Rooted in the real people and places that define c2c’s network, the campaign invites travellers to rediscover ease and enjoyment.



“This campaign was shaped by the real people and places that make South Essex and London so distinctive,” said Cory Eisentraut, executive creative director at bandstand. “It was a joy to build a campaign that made c2c’s convenience story feel fresh, authentic, and completely ownable.”

"This campaign is about more than just travel - it's about showing how easy and joyful it is to get out and explore," said Koby Agagah, brand and marketing manager at c2c.

Using a user-generated-style approach–with various shots taken on location–the campaign keeps things feeling authentic and accessible; leaving room for passengers to get involved in future iterations. Supported by a major media push across out-of-home, social, connected TV, digital audio, press, and CRM, it’s set to deliver nearly 20 million impressions across South Essex and London.

From discounted entry to top London attractions to nine beaches along the route, the campaign reframes c2c not just as a way to get from A to B, but as a trusted companion in summer discovery.



Because this summer, the hardest part should be choosing what to do, not how to get there. That’s the easy part with c2c.

