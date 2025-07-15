senckađ
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
bandstand and Biffa Win at Alliance of Independent Agencies Awards

15/07/2025
bandstand and Biffa win the Best B2B Campaign at the Alliance of Independent Agencies Awards

Creative agency bandstand has celebrated a major win at the Alliance of Independent Agencies Awards for its transformative campaign for national waste management leader Biffa. The campaign took home top honours for its compelling creative strategy and brand repositioning work.

The campaign, titled ‘What iff waste wasn’t wasted?’, set out to challenge public perceptions of Biffa as “just a bin company” and reposition the brand as a major player in sustainability and innovation within the waste sector. The campaign used clever copy, bold visuals, and Biffa’s most recognisable brand asset—its iconic red trucks—to engage B2B audiences and communicate the brand’s depth, scale, and purpose.

The work highlighted the core pillars of Biffa’s business—reducing, recycling, and reusing—and brought to the forefront the people who power the company day and night, across the UK.

The creative was inspired by the idea of turning limitations into opportunity—viewing waste not as an end, but a beginning. This reframe helped position Biffa as a forward-thinking force in the circular economy, not just a logistics operator.

The campaign launched in early 2024 across OOH, social media, and digital display networks and continues to support Biffa’s brand and business development goals.

