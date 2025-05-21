senckađ
Quintain - Tipi Neighbourly 30 Master

Quintain
21/05/2025
Tipi: Rental Rebellion, Evolved

Following the success of the Rental Rebellion, Tipi wanted to spotlight the quality of their homes while staying true to their renter-first ethos.

The next phase brought the rebellion into the real world, using warm, aspirational photography and video to showcase Tipi’s spacious, light-filled apartments. Playful, straight-talking copy unpacked the brand’s key benefits—from all-in living to zero fees. The campaign rolled out across TV, digital, OOH and key London Underground sites, making Tipi unmissable.


