Unite Students: Homes for Success

Unite Students needed to revitalise their digital content to inspire more students to choose their properties—and see them as homes for success.

Photography was reimagined to feel warm, personal and aspirational, with art-directed room designs and lifestyle shots that students could see themselves in. Testimonial videos were brought to life with bold graphic elements and an authentic tone of voice. Following strong results across an initial four properties, the content framework has now scaled to cover over 160, delivering fresh, cost-efficient assets across the UK.

"What a difference. You can really see yourself living there!" – Unite

