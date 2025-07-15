senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

bandstand and c2c Win at Alliance of Independent Agencies Awards

15/07/2025
3
Share
bandstand and c2c win Best Use of Art Direction and Design at the Alliance of Independent Agencies Awards

bandstand has been recognised at the Alliance of Independent Agencies Awards for its standout work with c2c (Trenitalia c2c Ltd). The campaign introduced a new visual identity and communications tool in the form of Pip—a friendly, animated character that helps simplify travel messaging for thousands of passengers every day.

Faced with the challenge of making important travel information more accessible and engaging, c2c turned to Bandstand for a solution. The result was Pip, a big-eyed character designed to cut through noise and deliver station updates, announcements, and alerts in a consistent and approachable tone.

The campaign aimed to balance practical clarity with brand charm, making the everyday travel experience smoother for passengers young and old.

Bandstand rolled out the campaign with a hero animation supported by a series of cut-downs for social and station displays. Tactical vinyls were installed throughout c2c stations, and families were delighted with an illustrated story booklet and colouring pencils to keep younger passengers engaged during journeys.

The creative vision was rooted in humanising public transport information—removing cold, generic signage in favour of something friendlier, more inclusive, and emotionally intelligent.

The campaign launched across c2c stations, social media, and in printed materials in early 2024 and is now a central part of the brand’s visual language.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from bandstand
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from bandstand
Homes for Success
Unite Students
21/05/2025
Tipi Neighbourly 30 Master
Quintain
21/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1