bandstand and c2c Win at Alliance of Independent Agencies Awards

​bandstand has been recognised at the Alliance of Independent Agencies Awards for its standout work with c2c (Trenitalia c2c Ltd). The campaign introduced a new visual identity and communications tool in the form of Pip—a friendly, animated character that helps simplify travel messaging for thousands of passengers every day.

Faced with the challenge of making important travel information more accessible and engaging, c2c turned to Bandstand for a solution. The result was Pip, a big-eyed character designed to cut through noise and deliver station updates, announcements, and alerts in a consistent and approachable tone.

The campaign aimed to balance practical clarity with brand charm, making the everyday travel experience smoother for passengers young and old.

Bandstand rolled out the campaign with a hero animation supported by a series of cut-downs for social and station displays. Tactical vinyls were installed throughout c2c stations, and families were delighted with an illustrated story booklet and colouring pencils to keep younger passengers engaged during journeys.

The creative vision was rooted in humanising public transport information—removing cold, generic signage in favour of something friendlier, more inclusive, and emotionally intelligent.

The campaign launched across c2c stations, social media, and in printed materials in early 2024 and is now a central part of the brand’s visual language.

