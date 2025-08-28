senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Zoom Media Partners with VIOOH to Expand Programmatic Access to GymTV Video Network

28/08/2025
5
Share
Zoom Media, the parent company of GymTV has announced a strategic partnership with VIOOH in North America

Zoom Media, the parent company of GymTV, has announced a strategic partnership with VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out of home (DOOH) supply-side platform (SSP), to expand programmatic access to GymTV’s premium video inventory across the United States and Canada.

This collaboration provides an additional avenue for buyers to discover and activate on GymTV’s high-impact, in-gym video screens through VIOOH’s global SSP. Advertisers can launch campaigns through major demand-side platforms (DSPs), reaching a well-rounded and influential audience during one of the most attentive and high-intent moments of their day.

“This is premium video in a premium environment,” said Chris Corvetti, senior vice president, sales and marketing, North America at Zoom Media. “Our gym audience reflects the rising importance of health and movement, fitness is no longer a trend; it’s a way of life. With record-high traffic, extended dwell times, and members in a positive mindset, our viewers are uniquely receptive to both content and brand messaging. This partnership with VIOOH helps us unlock even greater visibility for advertisers looking to reach this high-value audience.”

GymTV is currently active in thousands of top-tier fitness venues across North America, including LA Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, GoodLife Fitness, Gold’s Gym, and others. With 100 million+ monthly workouts and an average dwell time of 80 minutes, GymTV delivers unmatched exposure and frequency. Its audience is more than fitness, they’re cultural drivers with influence across industries.

“We’re proud to welcome Zoom Media and GymTV to the VIOOH platform,” said Gavin Wilson, global chief commercial officer at VIOOH. “This partnership brings a powerful new North America inventory source to both our domestic and international buyers, giving them the ability to engage with active lifestyle audiences in high-quality venues through the flexibility of programmatic digital out-of-home advertising.”

Through the VIOOH SSP, advertisers can plan campaigns across GymTV’s vast North American footprint, targeting by location, time of day, or audience segment. The variety of brand-safe wellness and lifestyle content on GymTV is designed to entertain and motivate, making it an ideal environment for brands across categories, including retail, auto, finance, tech, travel, CPG, food & beverage, and more.

This partnership marks VIOOH’s entry into North America’s health and fitness space, reinforcing its mission to connect buyers with premium, contextually rich DOOH inventory worldwide.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from VIOOH UK
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from VIOOH UK
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1