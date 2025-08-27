VIOOH Partners with Vengo

​VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out of home (DOOH) supply-side platform, has revealed a new programmatic advertising partnership with Vengo, one of the largest premium US DOOH media owners.

Vengo has reach and scale across all 50 states and popular DOOH verticals, including grocery stores, convenience stores, bars and casual dining venues, offices, gyms, malls and recreational facilities. The new partnership gives advertisers programmatic access to over 65,000+ strategically placed digital screens generating 13 billion monthly impressions, representing 9% of the US digital OOH market.

The comprehensive inventory spans high traffic environments in key cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Vengo's grocery environment alone delivers over 1 billion monthly impressions through partnerships with major retailers. The bars and casual dining network generates over 3 billion monthly impressions, while convenience stores deliver over 2 billion monthly impressions through brand name locations such as 7-Eleven and Stewart's Shops.

Vengo’s office network has reach across Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington DC and New York, plus Vengo offers premium mall locations in New York, Las Vegas, Houston, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles. The network also extends to gyms across major cities and recreational facilities throughout New England.

VIOOH, with its advanced technology platform and global footprint, seamlessly connects buyers and sellers in the DOOH space, offering a streamlined programmatic advertising experience across Vengo's diverse environment portfolio.

“Our partnership with Vengo represents another significant expansion of our US programmatic marketplace, offering brands access to one of the most comprehensive and diverse DOOH networks in the country. Vengo's unique positioning across everyday consumer environments - from grocery stores to gyms to casual dining - provides advertisers with unparalleled opportunities to reach audiences throughout their daily routines. With over 65,000 screens generating 13 billion monthly impressions, this partnership delivers exceptional scale and targeting precision across the US market,” said Gavin Wilson, global chief commercial officer at VIOOH.

“VIOOH's global programmatic expertise combined with Vengo’s US footprint creates significant value for both media buyers and Vengo’s location partners,” said Brian Shimmerlik, CEO at Vengo.

Through programmatic buying, advertisers can benefit from enhanced flexibility, precision targeting and improved efficiency, ensuring maximum impact and engagement across diverse consumer touchpoints throughout the United States.