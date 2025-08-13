The Power of Peer Recognition

In today's competitive landscape, effective employee recognition is a powerful tool for driving engagement and retention. Yet, many organisations struggle with programmes that feel exclusive, rewarding only the most visible achievements while overlooking the vital contributions of others. At VIOOH, we faced this challenge head-on by revamping our awards programme, transforming it into a strategic initiative built on inclusivity and data.

The Challenge: Moving Past Traditional Recognition

Our goal was to evolve from a top-down award system to one that truly reflects our collaborative culture. We wanted to celebrate not just our top performers, but the collective effort that makes our company successful. Our redesign was a direct response to employee feedback and a desire to build a scheme that was more equitable and impactful for everyone.

Our Solution: A Data-Driven, Inclusive Framework

Rooted in the best practices of modern HR, our new SuperVIOOHer Awards programme is designed to be a peer-driven recognition model. Research consistently shows that peer-to- peer recognition is one of the most effective ways to boost employee engagement. By

empowering every team member to nominate and vote, we've created a system that is transparent, authentic and truly reflects the people who live our company values every day.



We've made a few key changes to ensure strategic success:

Inclusive Categories: We’ve introduced new categories to ensure a wider range of contributions are celebrated, addressing a common industry pain point where valuable work often goes unnoticed.

Celebrating All Contributions: Our new categories, like Unsung Heroes, are designed to spotlight the quiet, consistent contributors who are the backbone of our success. This category is strategically selected by our leadership team to ensure all types of essential work are valued.

Broadening the Reach: The Random Pick category, which includes anyone with a significant number of nominations, ensures that recognition isn't limited to a single winner. This creates a broader sense of excitement and rewards a wider cross-section of our dedicated team.

The Impact: From Awards to Engagement

Our awards are more than just a prize; they are a strategic investment in our people. Winners receive a mix of valuable rewards, including professional development sessions with our leadership team, which reinforces our commitment to employee growth. This approach is a testament to our belief that a strong, inclusive culture is a key driver of business success. By actively listening to our people and designing a recognition scheme that truly reflects our values, we are building a more engaged, connected and ultimately, a more successful organisation.

For any business looking to enhance its culture and boost retention, redesigning your recognition programme to be more inclusive and peer-driven is a powerful and necessary step.

Read more from VIOOH UK here.