JCDecaux India Partners with VIOOH

JCDecaux India, a subsidiary of the world’s leading outdoor advertising company, announced new programmatic advertising inventory available through its partnership with VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out of home (DOOH) supply-side platform.

The partnership unlocks programmatic access to exclusive advertising rights targeting both domestic and international passengers at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, India's third busiest airport.

JCDecaux India offers brands the opportunity to connect with high-value business travellers, frequent flyers and affluent consumers through strategically placed premium digital displays across India's fastest-growing transport hub. This partnership gives advertisers programmatic access for the first time, to 64 digital screens, generating on average over 41 million monthly impressions.

The airport welcomed 41.88 million passengers, as compared to 37.53 million in the last financial year, reflecting a growth of 11.6%. The airport connects to over 110 domestic and international destinations through 39 airlines.

VIOOH, with its advanced technology platform and global footprint, seamlessly connects buyers and sellers in the DOOH space, offering a streamlined programmatic advertising experience. Powered by the VIOOH Trading Manager platform, JCDecaux India’s programmatic offering is in conjunction with its Airport Audience Metrix (AAM) methodology, which provides ad impressions for JCDecaux airports worldwide.

“Our partnership with JCDecaux India represents a significant milestone in expanding our programmatic marketplace into one of Asia's most dynamic transport hubs. India's third busiest airport, combined with its exceptional business traveller demographics and high-intent shopping audience, creates unparalleled opportunities for brands seeking to reach affluent, engaged consumers. The multi-million monthly impressions across premium locations ensure maximum impact for advertisers targeting India's most valuable consumers and visitors,” said Gavin Wilson, global chief commercial officer at VIOOH.

“India is entering a new era for digital out-of-home, and we are proud to lead this transformation with VIOOH at one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing airports. Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru is emblematic of India’s exponential air travel growth and offers a unique audience of business and leisure travellers. This programmatic launch marks a major milestone for brands seeking to engage high-value travellers in premium environments with both scale and precision. We are excited to offer this cutting-edge solution to advertisers looking for measurable performance and brand impact,” said Frederic Brun, managing director at JCDecaux India.

Through programmatic buying, advertisers can benefit from enhanced flexibility, precision targeting and improved efficiency, ensuring maximum impact and engagement.