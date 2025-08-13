Sports and Entertainment Trends in China: The Art of Emotional Frosting

The Consumer Vision 2035 report by dentsu reveals a powerful insight: 7 in 10 global consumers/respondents say that a significant share of their buying decisions is influenced by the mood they’re in at the time of purchase. This uncovers a fundamental truth behind modern consumption - emotions are the invisible engine driving consumer behaviour.

Picture life glazed in 'emotional frosting' - a delicate yet potent layer that transforms frustration into relief and channels joy into energy. Today’s consumers have become masters of emotional self-care, artfully balancing everyday comforts, shared connections, and deep emotional release to cultivate a vibrant emotional ecosystem.

01 Everyday Small Comforts

In the rush of modern life, people increasingly seek subtle, dependable pockets of emotional relief - quiet comforts that don’t scream for attention but quietly weave through daily moments to soothe and nurture the soul.

Constant Engagement Through IP

China sees around 600 million emojis and stickers shared daily. Popular IP character stickers have become integral to young people’s daily interactions - both as emotional outlets and shared symbols of connection.

A single emoji can untangle a web of frustration; a 'daydreaming' charm quietly echoes office fatigue; cherished figurines silently keep vigil during late-night work.

Personalised Workspaces

Customising workstations is rising as a form of emotional expression and stress relief. Topics like 'desk discoveries' and 'self-kindness coffee breaks' on Xiaohongshu have amassed 338 million views and sparked over 1.5 million emotional exchanges.

From lush 'workspace jungles' and protective 'anime walls' to 'fortune zones' adorned with charms, these personalised desks transform office spaces into emotional sanctuaries and self-portraits.

Low-Cost Comforts

Frequent small joys serve as quick 'mood boosters.' In 2024, China’s trendy toy market reached 76.4 billion yuan, up 20% year-over-year, driven primarily by blind boxes and figurines. The Xiaohongshu hashtag #AdultsWantToys boasts over 22 billion views and thousands of engaged adults.

A calming squeeze toy, a limited-edition IP milk tea, or the surprise of a blind box won’t last forever - but offer instant emotional refreshment to ease daily stress.

#AdultsWantToys Topics on Xiaohongshu







02 The Shared Experience

When seeking emotional reflection, people turn to group experiences where shared feelings affirm identity and foster belonging.

Socially Driven Experiences

From friends exploring themed exhibitions to anime film premieres, these social moments pulse with collective emotion. Shared laughter from a meme or tears from a touching scene amplify personal feelings. Dynamic interactions between audience and performers weave a rich social tapestry of entertainment and connection.

The Echo of Shared Passion

In 2024, Hangzhou’s COMICUP drew 250,000 attendees; BilibiliWorld 2025 attracted 400,000 visitors. Cosplay parades and fan item exchanges root a strong 'us' identity among young fans, weaving scattered individuals into a tight emotional fabric that strengthens self and nurtures lasting friendships.

IP-Centered Cultural Communities

Cultural identity anchors personal recognition, and IP serves as emotional currency and social glue. Following the same series, adoring the same idol, collecting matching merchandise - these shared symbols break the ice quickly. A simple 'You like them too?' sparks profound emotional resonance.

2025 BilibiliWorld



03 Immersive Entertainment

When pressures peak, people seek vibrant, immersive experiences that allow them to release stress and rejuvenate.

Immersive Interactive Adventures

Scripted entertainment - valued at 19.5 billion yuan in 2024 - blends real-life roles with fictional storytelling, creating powerful emotional outlets. Players dive into murder mystery games as protagonists, solving puzzles that offer a temporary escape. Immersive theatre dissolves boundaries between stage and audience, letting emotions ride a vivid journey of highs and lows.

Laughter as Medicine

In 2024, the total commercial show count in China reached 488,400 - a 10.85% year-on-year increase. Stand-up comedy represents a gentle emotional balm, with show numbers up 53% and ticket sales up 48%. Small venues buzz as comedians dismantle worries, inviting audiences to release tension through laughter. Improv workshops foster safe spaces for vulnerability and self-expression via humour.

Electric Energy of Live Concerts

Mega concerts intensify emotional release. In 2024, concert numbers rose nearly 50%, with shows exceeding 10,000 attendees surging 84%. Music thunders, glowsticks light up arenas, idols take the stage, and fans unleash passion in unified cheers - these shared emotional waves fuse the crowd into euphoric release, lifting spirits and freeing hearts.

Mayday 2024 Concert Tour in Beijing







Our work...

MASTER KONG × DUCKYO: DUCK OUT, DOUBLE THE FUN

ADVERTISER/BRAND: MASTER KONG

CREATIVE AGENCY: DENTSU CREATIVE

Trapped in the relentless 9-to-5 grind, young people increasingly rely on beloved IP emoticons to express real emotions and embrace emotional value.

Master Kong’s iconic Tomato Egg Beef Noodles partnered with the popular IP Duckyo, transforming the product from 'comfort food' into 'comfort feeling,' delivering an instant burst of joy.

Duckyo’s blunt motto - 'lying flat is justified; happiness comes first' - perfectly channels gen z’s coping philosophy. Master Kong’s signature sticker pack and co-branded packaging feature witty lines like “I should be watching the ocean, not drowning in emails,” striking a chord with the workforce. Combined with rich IP merchandise and interactive offline activations, a single bowl unlocks multi-layered happiness.

This cross-IP collaboration gave young consumers a playful “escape ticket,” elevating Master Kong from flavour supplier to emotional companion—deepening taste memories, injecting fresh emotional identity, and sparking meaningful daily connections.







What It Means for Businesses and Brands

Brand insight: Become the emotional compass

From small rituals of self-soothing to powerful group connections and emotional release, consumers’ 'emotional frosting' is less about escape and more about embracing life fully.

Brands that decode this recipe can genuinely touch consumers’ hearts - offering subtle companionship in daily moments, strengthening emotional bonds through community, and unlocking moments of release that drive engagement. By doing so, brands rise above mere product sales to become trusted companions navigating the emotional journeys of their consumers.



Rooted in the dentsu Sports & Entertainment Trends Report 2025: China Focus, this article presents insights from the Greater North Asia team, who help brands translate these shifts into actionable strategies to navigate the fragmented media landscape and create impactful entertainment assets—turning cultural insights into meaningful connections with China’s 1.4 billion consumers.





Article by: dentsu Sports & Entertainment Greater North Asia team

Image credits: Dentsu Creative, Xiaohongshu

