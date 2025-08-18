SCOOP THE GOLDEN MOON

For the Mid-Autumn Festival, Zespri’s KiwiBrothers reimagined age-old customs by orchestrating a bold “moon swap” across three of China’s most iconic landmarks.

By blending Mid-Autumn traditions with a focus on wellness, Zespri introduced their kiwifruits to family tables and sparked a joyful new custom: the ritual of “scooping the golden moon.”









BACKGROUND

As the Mid-Autumn Festival lights up the season, the desire for togetherness and wellness takes center stage. Yet, some beloved traditions—like the yearly feast of decadent, sugar-heavy mooncakes—are increasingly out of tune with modern health wisdom, introducing a familiar festive dilemma.

True health wishes, however, come alive in thoughtful, nutritious choices that speak louder than rituals—offering care that truly nourishes both body and spirit.

INSIGHTS

Meeting evolving tastes head-on, Zespri Kiwifruit offers a refreshing alternative, blending rich nutrition with the meaningful, modern art of gift-giving.

And what’s even more interesting is the undeniable connection—Zespri’s kiwifruits, with their perfectly round, golden hue, strikingly mirror the luminous roundness of the full moon.

Drawing from age-old poetic acts like “moon gazing” and “toasting the moon,” Zespri is set to create an exclusive contemporary ritual, inviting all to honor heritage through a captivating and interactive celebration.











IDEA

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, the playful Kiwifruit Brothers invite everyone to join in the fun of “Scooping the Golden Moon,” turning Zespri into a radiant emblem of health lighting up Chinese family tables.

In a creative pre-festival surprise, the Kiwifruit Brothers orchestrated a whimsical “Moon Swap” across three legendary cultural landmarks—Shanghai’s Yuyuan Garden, Guangzhou’s Taikoo Wharf, and Beijing’s Drum Tower Lantern Festival. Towering golden kiwifruit-shaped lanterns lit up the night sky, perfectly mirroring the full moon and weaving Zespri’s fresh vitality into rich local traditions.

Traditional customs like moonlit wish-making and lantern riddles set the stage for an enchanting immersive experience. The Golden Moon Lantern Festival quickly became the go-to destination for selfies, heartfelt messages, and joyous celebrations.

The spectacle even captured the spotlight on CCTV’s prime news program, prominently showcased during the prestigious Xinwen Lianbo evening broadcast.

Online, the “Scoop the Golden Moon” buzz sparked vibrant conversations as fans raised their spoons to join the fun. Boosted by an interactive AR experience, Zespri invited audiences to connect more deeply with their kiwifruits, turning an age-old festival into a lively, health-conscious celebration filled with interaction and delight.

IMPACT

From immersive celebrations to a viral digital phenomenon, Zespri has reimagined the Mid-Autumn Festival, creating a vibrant new tradition that leaves a distinct brand mark, bringing heartfelt wishes alongside real health benefits to families and friends.

The “Scoop the Golden Moon” campaign soared with 2.36 billion multimedia impressions—a remarkable 223% year-on-year surge—and attracted over 687 million social media views.

User content blossomed with more than 55,100 posts, surpassing platform averages by 175%.

With a 26% jump in overall sales and gift-pack sales surging 55%, Zespri has become the definitive choice for Mid-Autumn gifting.

Here’s to lasting bonds—grab your spoon and scoop that golden moon!









SCOOP THE GOLDEN MOON

ADVERTISER/BRAND: ZESPRI

CREATIVE AGENCY: DENTSU CREATIVE