Silver Generation Trends: How Seniors Ignite Their Entertainment World

After spending the first half of their lives following society’s conventions, the new silver generation can finally run free in life’s open fields. Faced with countless possibilities and time’s relentless march, they have chosen to abandon traditional safe choices and embrace contemporary trends.

Like their younger counterparts, the silver generation in China dives into popular and vibrant entertainment, boldly stepping into life’s wilderness and fully immersing themselves in the rhythm of modern times.

I. DIGITAL ADVENTURERS

Connecting with the world online.

Silver Surfers

Internet usage among middle-aged and elderly people has risen dramatically. As of September 2023, the online population aged 50+ reached 325 million. Many new silver surfers now match younger users in screen time, averaging 127.2 hours per month—a 5.2% increase year-over-year.

They enjoy the same apps as younger generations. Kuaishou, Douyin, and NetEase News top their usage time rankings, while Xiaohongshu and Bilibili show significant growth among seniors, up 65.5% and 22.2%, respectively.

These seniors are also drawn to apps specifically designed for their demographic. MeiPian, nicknamed “the elderly person’s Instagram,” has gained popularity, while PinXiaoQuan (a feature within Pinduoduo) has become their go-to shopping community. They also enjoy traditional Chinese comedy, novels, and opera on audio platforms like Ximalaya and Yunting.

Short-form videos are particularly appealing to this demographic. They are not just passive consumers—61% actively share videos with friends and family. Their top three content interests are health and wellness tips, life hacks, and current affairs.

II. EMOTIONAL WELLNESS WORTH EVERY PENNY

Investing in happiness, paying for emotional value.

Silver Fan Community

It’s not just young people who are fans of celebrities—a new “silver-haired” group is joining in. According to a survey titled “How Many People in Fan Groups Are Willing to Pay for Their Idols,” conducted by Rong360 and Tencent Fintech, over a third (34.05%) of fans born in the 1960s spend more than 5,000 yuan monthly on fan activities, far exceeding the proportion in other age groups.

A 60-year-old woman, Ms. Huang, became obsessed with a fake actor on Douyin, even leaving home and contemplating divorce—a story that dominated social media. Similarly, an internet celebrity named “Yi Xiao Qing Cheng” became the dream lover of many elderly “babies” in their late 60s.

Web Novel Addiction

Questions like “What should we do about parents’ addiction to online novels?” frequently appear on Weibo. Data shows that 30% of web novel users are over 45 years old, with Fanqie Novel and Qimao Novel being their favorite apps.

Many web novel apps recommend different types of novels based on age. For example, men over 50 are recommended stories about “successful live-in sons-in-law” and “Elite Soldier,” while women over 50 receive recommendations for stories about cute babies and wealthy families.

Spending Lavishly on Short Dramas

Elderly-focused romance dramas featuring wealthy CEOs have captivated this demographic. “The Flash Marriage Partner is a Billionaire” dominated the rankings for five consecutive days after its release, generating over 2.3 billion views on Douyin topics. Media reports indicate it achieved 23 million yuan in user payments.

In the 2024 micro-drama market, people over 40 account for nearly 50% of the audience, with those aged 45–64 showing a high willingness to pay (TGI of 107).

III. FOREVER YOUNG GAMERS

Competing confidently in youth territory.

Senior Gamers

Gaming has never been exclusive to young people. When today's silver-haired generation was younger, they enjoyed competitive games like the Subor Game Console, Command & Conquer: Red Alert, The Legend of Mir 2, Huaxia, and World of Warcraft. Their love for gaming may have taken a backseat due to life’s demands, but it never disappeared.

According to dentsu CCS research data, 27.5% of people aged 49 and above play games at least once per week, and 26.7% of gamers aged 50+ play to gain a sense of belonging. Anipop, PUBG Mobile, Subway Surfers, Honor of Kings, and Happy Poker are the most popular games among this demographic.

Grandparents in eSports

Among these senior gamers are some hardcore players. On Bilibili, content creator "Gamer Grandpa Yang" has attracted over 300,000 followers by regularly uploading videos of popular games like Assassin’s Creed, even earning a Guinness World Record as “the oldest gaming content creator on Bilibili.” Meituan also organised a senior team to compete in the marketing league’s Teamfight Tactics, challenging KPL champions.

IV. HARDCORE ATHLETES

Making a statement through sheer capability.

Obsessed with Advanced Strength Training

In recent years, park pull-up bars have been dominated by elderly enthusiasts performing advanced moves that put younger people to shame, easily outperforming even experienced gym-goers. According to dentsu CCS, 50.7% of people aged 50 and above exercise regularly to maintain their physique.

Sales of fitness equipment and protective gear have grown significantly among this demographic, with leg machines up 288% year-over-year, kettlebells 243%, arm guards 126%, and athletic tape 66%.

Outdoor Adventures

The silver-haired generation’s spending on outdoor activities is noteworthy, with cycling-related product consumption growing over 50% year-over-year.

Fishing is also a favorite. According to incomplete statistics from the China Fishing Association, among China’s 140 million people who fish at least four times annually, 32% are over 45 years old. Data shows that men’s fishing equipment consumption growth has surpassed that of ball sports, swimming, and cycling.

Pushing Physical Limits

According to the '2023 Chinese Athletic Association Road Running Report,' people aged 40–55 made up the largest participant group in China’s top marathon events in 2023, leading all other age categories.

V. FINDING YOUR SPOTLIGHT

If the spotlight won’t find you, go find it yourself.

Performance Artists

You’ll find them everywhere: calligraphers wielding brushes in parks, musicians strumming strings in alleyways, and singing enthusiasts belting out tunes in public squares—every place becomes their stage for self-expression.

Data shows that 63% of people aged 55–65 participate in square dancing and other offline recreational activities. The silver generation has become a major force in KTV consumption, with 69.7% of frequent KTV consumers born in the 1960s.

They learn square dancing on the app TangDou, showcase their singing on the app WeSing, and expand their interests on the app Hongsong.

The content of this article is sourced from the Dentsu Creative 2025 Silver Generation Trends Report: The Second Chapter. The report delves into how the middle-aged (and senior) demographics in China are confidently embracing their next life journey, transforming the perception of aging through their wisdom and adventurous spirit.

