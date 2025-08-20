V ME 50: BRING ON THE CHICKEN & TISSUE CRAZE!

Crazy Partner Reloaded: KFC Crazy Thursday’s iconic team-up is back with fresh energy and a new ally!

KFC and tissue titan C&S collide, serving up a fresh combo that frees the hustle—finger-licking chicken and tissue freedom in one—fueling the electric energy of the “Crazy Thursday Squad.”









BACKGROUND

A beacon of meme culture, KFC Crazy Thursday has earned its place as the ultimate viral promo masterclass—seamlessly mixing humor with a trendsetting spirit.

Riding high on the smashing “double crazy” partnership with medicated oil, Crazy Partner 2.0 makes a comeback—ready to shatter boundaries and ignite new excitement in a market eager for bold, daring thrills.​



INSIGHTS

Under mounting work stress and with slim paychecks offering scant comfort, young professionals turn into sly “thieves”—slipping away for stolen breaks, pinching water and power, grabbing tissues, and sneaking extra napkins at mealtime.

KFC Crazy Thursday is their official escape valve—a weekly dose of unleashed fun where the perfect partner awaits, inviting them to go all out and lose themselves in shared excitement.









IDEA

“V Me 50, Bring on the Crazy!”

Meet KFC Crazy Partner 2.0 — now teaming up with tissue titan C&S to bring you the ultimate Crazy Thursday combo!

More than just fried chicken freedom, this partnership delivers tissue freedom too. Say goodbye to those sneaky tissue snatches—grab yours, go wild, and unleash the chaos!

When KFC joins forces with C&S, Crazy Thursday perks skyrocket: swing by selected stores nationwide, pick up any Crazy Thursday special, and score an exclusive KFCxC&S tissue pack. Half a million packs are up for grabs—free, first come first served, limit one per order while supplies last.

The campaign erupted online on Xiaohongshu, with the hashtag #VMe50BringOnTheCrazy setting the “Crazy Thursday Squad” ablaze, sparking waves of spontaneous check-ins and posts.

Fans got creative, turning an ordinary chicken day into viral “crazy tissue” stories, dance-offs, and even hilarious “paid bathroom break” challenges. With over a thousand ways to let loose, this Thursday is all about freedom—no sneaking, just pure madness!

On the ground, themed stores thrummed with energy, drawing influencers and superfans alike, all racing to snag limited-edition crazy merch before it vanished.









IMPACT

Social platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin lit up with enthusiasm during the campaign, fanning the flames of the craze. The new wave of crazy partner smashed past 92 million impressions, driving a marked jump in Crazy Thursday sales on promo day

Ready for more? V Me 50 — crank up the crazy volume next Thursday!









V ME 50: BRING ON THE CHICKEN & TISSUE CRAZE!

ADVERTISER/BRAND: Yum China / KFC

CREATIVE AGENCY: DENTSU CREATIVE