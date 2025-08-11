OLYMPIC FLAME, POWERED BY AI

As a proud partner of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Intel has collaborated with China Mobile’s Migu live streaming platform to herald a new era in sports technology.

Leveraging the boundless creativity of AI, Intel blends the timeless elegance of Chinese traditional culture with the dynamic spirit of modern athletics—transforming golden Olympic moments into poetic masterpieces rich in classical imagery and cultural pride.

This artful fusion of contemporary sport and ancient artistry creates a unique, captivating visual dialogue where modern competition meets timeless grace.











BACKGROUND

Intel, a trusted Olympic partner and the official global AI platform for the 2024 Paris Games, is igniting a revolution—accelerating next-generation AI innovations that are reshaping the very fabric of the sports landscape.

This transformative power is broadcast live to billions of viewers in China through the Intel Core Ultra AI PC, delivering an unprecedented and immersive creative experience during live Olympic coverage.









INSIGHTS

The Olympics stands as the ultimate stage where dreams soar and athletes push past limits, sparking a global wave of passion. Simultaneously, the timeless artistry of Chinese poetry and painting distills profound cultural emotions into vibrant expressions cherished across generations.

Each golden victory by China’s Olympians transcends medals—it illuminates the nation’s spirit and narrates a story of pride to the world. Intel Core Ultra channels this energy, transforming triumph into cultural inspiration that empowers every individual to embrace their own greatness.









IDEA

Powered by Intel Core Ultra AI PC, we explore the vast treasury of classical Chinese poetry to select verses that deeply resonate with the spirit of Chinese Olympic athletes, reinterpreting these timeless works through the lens of their specific sports disciplines.

Leveraging AI-generated content (AIGC), we blend the rich meanings of ancient poems with striking visuals from the Olympic Games, creating timeless artistic representations of pivotal moments infused with traditional Chinese aesthetics.

Each AI-crafted artwork is presented on historic Chinese scroll canvases, evoking the profound emotional depth and nuance of the classical poetry.

From textures reminiscent of jadeite, white jade, and blue-and-white porcelain, to vivid, expressive figures, every detail draws inspiration from the rich legacy of ancient Chinese painting. The attire reflects the fashion and spirit of the eras depicted in the poems, carefully crafted with exquisite attention to detail.





10M AIR RIFLE: Shoot an arrow through a willow leaf at a hundred paces.

MIXED DOUBLES BADMINTON: Teamwork makes the dream work.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Across the timeline of history, those who reached impressive heights were marked by both unique talents and a relentless spirit of determination.

MEN’S 100M BREASTSTROKE FINAL: A time will come to ride the wind and cleave the waves, we'll set my cloud-like sail to cross the sea which raves.

TABLE TENNIS MIXED DOUBLES: The unvoiced tie they shared fortified their resolve against hardships.

WOMEN'S SYNCHRONISED 10M PLATFORM FINAL: Unleash your superpower and rise into the clouds like a pair of glorious dragons.





IMPACT

Intel’s AI-generated golden moments featured across Migu’s Olympic live stream, offering vivid, real-time celebrations of athletic brilliance. Eleven marquee Olympic events were vividly reimagined through Intel-powered AI storytelling.

With laser focus, Intel highlighted the most electrifying breakthroughs and the indomitable spirit of China’s athletes, resonating deeply with viewers. This surge of passion led to 21,000 related searches, 48 million video views, and engagement with over 200 million fans on Weibo—igniting a nationwide celebration of the powerful fusion of Olympics and AI. The hashtag #AIAtTheOlympics soared to 340 million views, surpassing average tech topic engagement on Weibo by 40%.









