Silver Generation Trends: Life’s Little Luxuries

Having grown up in an era of material scarcity and spent their prime years working tirelessly for their families, the new silver generation never had the chance to indulge in guilt-free spending.

Now, with financial stability built over decades of hard work and supported by generous social benefits, they have adopted a more open-minded approach to consumption—embracing the idea of spending on their interests and improving their quality of life.

I. WORLD AT MY FEET

Seizing life’s second half to explore the world.

Luxury Slow Travel

According to data from Ctrip.com, older adults are emerging as one of the most active travel demographics, with the number of travelers aged 55 and above nearly doubling compared to the same period in 2022. With both time and financial flexibility, they are shifting away from exhausting shopping tours in favor of slower-paced, high-quality travel experiences.

The 2023 data also reveal a significant surge in demand for personalised private tours, which have grown more than threefold year-over-year. Cruise vacations are particularly popular—90% of customers for Star River Cruise are over 50 years old. Additionally, many seniors are embracing “wellness tourism” gap years, a trend expected to drive the wellness tourism market to 160 billion yuan by 2029.

Road Trips Everywhere

The new silver generation is energising the automotive market. In 2023, elderly self-driving tours accounted for 65.77% of the market, with 31.58% traveling over 500 kilometers.

Because “bigger means more adventure ready,” SUVs and MPVs are their preferred vehicle types. Many seniors also enjoy modifying their vehicles—with car modification product sales on JD.com growing by 51%.

Princess Photoshoots

The new silver generation is embracing photoshoots as well. Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Universal Studios have become popular destinations for middle-aged women who dress up as Disney princesses to bring their childhood dreams to life.

II. DIGITAL SHOPPING THERAPY

The pure joy of buying what you want, when you want.

Online Shopping Enthusiasts

As internet adoption rates continue to rise, many seniors have embraced online shopping. In fact, 40.9% of middle-aged and elderly consumers spend over 1,000 yuan monthly online.

They are particularly fond of live-stream shopping—seniors account for 21.2% of Douyin’s live stream audience and 23% on Kuaishou.

However, some seniors have fallen victim to scams, such as believing they cleverly purchased Summer Palace artifacts at bargain prices. Jade, antiques, and traditional paintings remain popular purchases among this demographic.

Their shopping enthusiasm has also given rise to successful influencers catering to older audiences—for example, the “Fashion Grandma” influencer group achieving over 1 million yuan gross merchandise value in a single live stream, and recently, “Macau Coco Sister” targeting middle-aged men, with live-stream sales exceeding 50 million yuan.



III. LOOKING GOOD MATTERS—STILL.

Outpacing both age and peers.

Youth-Preserving Hair Care

Seniors place great importance on hair care and styling. Hair products account for 24% of their personal care spending, with double-digit growth of 10%, outpacing overall market growth. During Douyin’s 618 shopping festival in 2023, the hair dye brand “Zhihuashi” achieved sales exceeding 100 million yuan.

Youthful Fashion

In their youth, they were the “new generation” sporting aviators, bell-bottoms, and carrying Sanyo stereos to disco dances at cultural centers. Now in their senior years, they continue to care about their appearance, embracing new Chinese styles, relaxed fits, and elegant luxury fashion—following many of the same trends as younger generations.

On Xiaohongshu, “mother-daughter” and “grandparent-grandchild” matching outfits are trending; Arc'teryx has become one of the favorite brands among middle-aged fathers.

Fashion in Details

Jewelry and fragrances have gained massive popularity among seniors. Those born in the 1960s and 1970s have become key fragrance consumer groups on Douyin—the 60s generation prefers chypre scents, while the 70s generation favors oriental notes.

JD.com sales data shows that from January to September 2023, pearl jewelry sales among seniors more than doubled year-over-year, while gold, bracelets, and fashion accessories saw nearly 50% growth.

Tech-Driven Beauty

The age range for cosmetic procedures is expanding beyond the traditional 20–45 demographic to include those 60 and older. Individuals aged 45 and above now account for 27.4% of cosmetic procedure patients, with hyaluronic acid fillers and Botox injections being the most sought-after treatments. Minimally invasive procedures, such as double eyelid surgery and eye bag removal, are also seeing high demand.

IV. REDEFINING RETIREMENT

Turning retirement into something to envy.

Diversified Eldercare Approaches

Awareness of retirement planning is emerging earlier, with 70% of urban middle-aged individuals now preparing for their senior years. Unlike previous generations, who typically stayed put and relied on their children for support, this new silver generation understands the pressures younger people face.

As a result, they are actively exploring affordable eldercare alternatives, with nearly half open to non-home-based options such as institutional care and community-based services.

#Retirement-Themed Communities

Many insurance companies have entered the “insurance + medical care” sector, with high-end retirement communities by Taikang, Taiping Insurance, and Fuxing gaining popularity.

In Shanghai, Cherish Valley has introduced an “academy-style retirement” model catering to seniors eager to pursue their interests and expand their social circles.

#Smart Home-Based Eldercare

Many companies focus on serving seniors who choose to age at home, offering age-friendly renovations and medical care management. In 2024, Ping An Group launched “Le Lian Ti,” providing AI chat companions, butler services, interest-based classes, and online medical concierge services during travel.

#Community-Based Care

The government is actively promoting community-based eldercare to ensure seniors have access to quality services close to home.

For example, senior dining halls have become very popular—in Shanghai, 1,926 community dining locations for the elderly had been established by the end of 2023, expected to reach 2,000 by the end of 2025, serving an average of 250,000 meals daily.

V. REDEFINING RETIREMENT

Outsourcing the mundane to focus on what matters.

Embracing Modern Living

Seniors are increasingly embracing modern conveniences, with food delivery and online grocery shopping becoming part of their daily routines. People over 60 account for 25% of online grocery orders, and elderly food delivery orders have increased by 30% compared to 2021.

“Errand-running” services have also become a new favorite, with seniors ordering delivery personnel to help with medicine pickup, package collection, moving items, and key delivery. Orders from users aged 60+ on Meituan’s errand service grew by 36% compared to 2021.

Going Electric Over Manual

Seniors are increasingly opting for trendy electrical appliances to enhance their quality of life by minimising household chores and reducing physical strain.

JD.com data highlights rapid growth in specialised appliances such as home dryers and shoe washers, as well as environmental appliances like mite removers and floor washers. Year-over-year, sales of shoe washers surged by 434%, dryers by 204%, and underwear washing machines by an astonishing 815%.

The content of this article is sourced from the Dentsu Creative 2025 Silver Generation Trends Report: The Second Chapter. The report delves into how the middle-aged (and senior) demographics in China are confidently embracing their next life journey, transforming the perception of aging through their wisdom and adventurous spirit.

