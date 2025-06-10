Silver Trends: Wellness Take Charge

A strong body and a vibrant spirit are essential for navigating life’s journey with dignity. As health awareness grows and medical services advance, more older adults are shifting from reactive treatment to proactive health management.



They are taking charge of their well-being, turning daily routines into health-enhancing practices, embracing cutting-edge technology for physical support, and approaching once-taboo topics—such as menopause—with newfound confidence and openness.



I. THE FOURTH MEAL REVOLUTION

Good nutrition is the first step to proactive health.



Traditional Wisdom of Nourishment



Actively shaping the future of wellness, today’s seniors are integrating traditional health wisdom into their daily routines, making wellness a way of life. According to FDL data, 40% of discussions about medicinal foods originate from middle-aged and elderly groups, and 45% of seniors purchase Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) health products. Popular ingredients include goji berries, ginseng, honey, ejiao, and cordyceps, all long valued for their nourishing properties.



Scientific Precision in Health Maintenance



Whether it's Traditional Chinese Medicine wisdom or Western science, the new silver generation is willing to try anything that benefits their health. In 2023, health supplement sales to seniors through Tmall and Taobao channels reached 9.81 billion yuan, showing a 55% year-over-year growth. Cardiovascular health, joint care, and eye health are key concerns for the new silver generation, with related supplements showing significant growth. According to 2023 Taobao and Tmall data, glucosamine sales reached 800 million yuan (up 9.9% year-over-year), Coenzyme Q10 hit 300 million yuan (up 151.8%), and lutein sales reached 1.06 billion yuan (up 114.2%).



Functional Upgrade of Daily Foods



Functional nutrition is no longer exclusive to the younger generation—74% of individuals aged 45 and older incorporate functional foods into their diet. In response, brands are expanding their offerings. For example, Danone’s senior-focused brand, Ganmai, promotes gut health with probiotics and dietary fiber, reflecting the growing demand for scientifically backed nutrition.



II. THE MIND GAMES

Keeping the brain as young as the spirit.



Brain Health: Inside and Out



After age 60, brain shrinkage accelerates, with rates reaching up to 15% per year. Memory decline is widely recognised as a hallmark of aging, with 40% of people identifying it as a primary concern.



Brain health, once an overlooked issue, is now a top priority. In 2023, Tmall’s brain health supplement market reached 4.1 billion yuan, ranking fifth among all supplement categories and experiencing the fastest growth at 99.6% YoY. Beyond supplements, seniors are adopting brain-boosting diets and engaging in cognitive exercises—such as finger exercises—to maintain mental sharpness.



III. EMBRACING LIFE’S CHANGES

When change is inevitable, take charge of the journey.



Facing Changes with Confidence, Not Fear



Menopause brings not only physical symptoms—hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, heart palpitations, incontinence, and tremors—but also emotional challenges like anxiety, depression, irritability, and mood swings. Social stigma has long kept these struggles in the shadows.



However, as awareness grows, menopause is being openly discussed and destigmatised. On Xiaohongshu, menopause-related topics have amassed 240 million views, with the most popular posts focusing on education and treatment options. The market is also responding with advanced products tailored to menopausal women’s needs, making this life stage more manageable and empowering.



IV. EMBRACING LIFE’S CHANGES

When the spirit stays ‘wrinkleless’, actions must keep pace.



Freedom of Movement

A fulfilling later life hinges on mobility—52% of older adults consider independent movement essential to aging well. To maintain mobility, today’s seniors are not only turning to joint and bone health supplements but also modifying their living spaces to prevent falls.



60% want to install support handles for safer standing and walking.



54% seek barrier-free access by eliminating door thresholds and floor protrusions.



51% prioritise anti-slip measures, such as special coatings and mats.



Technology is also playing a crucial role in enhancing mobility. For example, Arc'teryx's MO/GOTM exoskeleton pants provide approximately 40% power assistance, reducing knee strain during downhill walking and enabling seniors to stay active with greater ease.







