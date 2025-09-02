Papa Johns Appoints Dentsu Integrated Agency Partner in India

​Dentsu has been appointed as the integrated agency partner for creative, media, and PR for Papa Johns India following a competitive multi-agency pitch. With its restaurants set to open soon in Bengaluru, India, the pizza giant is set to bring their iconic ‘Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.’ promise to local customers.

To support this vision, dentsu will spearhead the end-to-end communications strategy through a unified, multi-agency approach. Dentsu Creative Webchutney will lead the creative strategy, brand identity, and campaign development; iProspect will drive a digital-first media strategy and performance marketing; Posterscope will strengthen out-of-home and on-ground presence; and Dentsu Creative PR will enhance brand reputation through earned media, influencer engagement, and reputation management.

“We are excited to welcome dentsu India as our official agency partner after a highly competitive review. Their strong understanding of the Indian market, data-led approach, and integrated capabilities align perfectly with our vision of delivering Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. We are confident this partnership will help us connect with customers and grow Papa Johns in India,” said Tapan Vaidya, group CEO, PJP Investments Group, Master Franchisee in India.

Tapan Vaidya, group CEO, PJP Investments Group, Master Franchisee in India



Speaking on the win, Indrajeet Mookherjee, CEO, Dentsu Creative Webchutney added, “We are incredibly proud to have won the integrated mandate for the prestigious Papa Johns. This win is a testament to the power of collaboration across the One dentsu network, uniting Creative, Media, and PR under a single vision. From the very first briefing, it was evident that this was more than a pizza launch - it was about bringing a global icon into a whole new cultural conversation. That is the kind of challenge we thrive on - fresh ideas, bold storytelling, and a topping of new narratives that will redefine the pizza category in India.”



Indrajeet Mookherjee, CEO, Dentsu Creative Webchutney

