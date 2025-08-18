Dentsu India Launches Dentsu Podcast Network

Left to right: Ashwin Gangakhedkar, vice president, Sahil Shah CEO, Agith Kuruvilla, vice president, and Aditya Kuber, vice president

Dentsu India has unlocked the next big chapter in branded content with the launch of the Dentsu Podcast Network (DPN) - a dedicated vertical designed to help brands connect with audiences through one of the most intimate and fastest-growing storytelling formats in the country.

In a market as diverse and dynamic as India, podcasts are more than entertainment. They are a cultural bridge, cutting across metros and heartlands, English and vernacular, mainstream and niche. With end-to-end capabilities - from turnkey production and hosting to distribution and monetisation - DPN will empower brands to go beyond awareness, building affinity, trust, and lasting communities in every corner of Bharat.

To power this vision, dentsu has onboarded Aditya Kuber, Agith Kuruvilla, and Ashwin Gangakhedkar as vice presidents. Reporting to Sahil Shah, CEO, Dentsu Creative Isobar, the trio brings unmatched expertise in multilingual content creation, monetisation, and brand integration. Formerly the leadership team at Ideabrew Studios - India’s largest podcast network, they have built 650+ shows, worked with 100+ brands, collaborated with 120+ creators, and pioneered original podcast IPs across seven languages, including some of India’s fastest-growing regional formats. In their new roles, they will join forces with every business capability and service across the dentsu India network, spanning media, creative, CXM, and beyond - to unlock powerful synergies, accelerate innovation, and drive sustained growth.

Sahil Shah said, “Podcasts are no longer a niche; they are the most immersive and authentic way to connect with audiences across languages. With the Dentsu Podcast Network (DPN) and the proven expertise of Aditya, Agith, and Ashwin, we are creating a future-ready solution that can tap into India’s cultural pulse and deliver meaningful impact for branded narratives. This is about stories that resonate deeply, travel widely, and perform consistently.”

Aditya, Agith, and Ashwin jointly added, “Podcasting is the next frontier for India’s creators and brands - a place where stories become culture, and culture becomes connection. In a country of many languages and countless subcultures, podcasts offer brands a powerful, human, and hyper-local medium to engage audiences like never before. With dentsu’s global scale and India’s creative energy, we are ready to reimagine how podcasts are created, distributed, and monetised - from vernacular hits to national chart-toppers, from audio intimacy to video innovation. For the first time in India, a podcast network is embedded within a global agency ecosystem, making it a core pillar of modern brand and media strategy.”

​Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative and Media Brands, South Asia, dentsu commented, “With the Dentsu Podcast Network, we are unlocking the next frontier of branded content - where culture, creativity, and commerce converge. This is more than a media launch; it is a bold step towards shaping narratives that travel from the heart of Bharat to audiences across the globe, influencing how brands engage in the decade ahead.”

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative and Media Brands, South Asia



In the coming months, DPN will roll out original branded series, large-scale creator collaborations, vernacular-first IPs, video podcast formats, and immersive storytelling innovations - ensuring dentsu clients can harness the full power of India’s linguistic and cultural diversity to stay ahead of the curve.

With this launch, dentsu India cements its position at the forefront of cultural marketing, making podcasting an essential, integrated pillar in every smart media mix - one that speaks to the many India-s, in the many languages of Bharat.

