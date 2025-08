In India, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death among women, yet only 18% have ever performed a self-exam.

The best time to do a self-breast examination is a week after menstruation because that is when the breast is least dense. Hug of Life, a Thanks A Dot initiative by SBI Life, turned an object commonly used by women during menstruation pain, the hot water bottle, into a tactile guide for self-exams, transforming awareness into action.