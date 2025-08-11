Dentsu India Unveils ‘Roaring Bengal’ Report as Keystone of Bharat Vision

Dentsu India, in strategic partnership with The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCC&I), has launched the inaugural Roaring Bengal Report - a bold declaration positioning Bengal as the keystone of dentsu’s ambitious growth strategy for Bharat, beginning with the East.



More than an insight report, Roaring Bengal represents a decisive shift in dentsu’s India roadmap, placing Bengal not at the periphery, but at the core of its multi-regional ambition. By unlocking the region’s powerful mix of culture, commerce, and creativity, the report signals dentsu’s commitment to building with Bengal, for Bengal, and from Bengal.



Since 2017, Bengal has received investment proposals worth Rs. 13.55 lakh crore, underpinned by over 6,000 acres of ready industrial land and a progressive policy environment. The state is rapidly evolving into a national force across sectors such as green energy, smart infrastructure, fintech, artificial intelligence, and digital skilling - all contributing to a purpose-driven, innovation-led growth trajectory.



With a projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs. 18.74 lakh crore by 2025, Bengal is among India’s fastest-growing consumer economies. The Bengal Silicon Valley is further accelerating the state’s digital economy, attracting substantial investment in future-facing technologies such as AI, IoT, and fintech.



To access the full report, please click here.



Narayan Devanathan, President & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, dentsu said, “Bengal is not just part of our Bharat strategy, nor are we merely dipping our toes into the East. We are making a bold, long-term commitment. With this report and our partnership with BCC&I, we are planting our flag in a region where legacy meets leap - a centre of gravity for what is next. The Roaring Bengal Report is not commentary; it is our call to co-create Bengal’s future.”



Abheek Biswas, AVP, Consumer Insights, dentsu India added, “This is a moment of inflection. From AI clusters and clean energy investments to inclusive skilling, Bengal is building with precision and purpose. The Roaring Bengal Report does not just map this momentum. It aligns us to it, firmly and fearlessly.”



BCC&I is a long-standing catalyst for industrial growth in the region, welcomed the report’s launch. “This collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Arnab Basu, President, BCC&I. “Bengal is rising with intent, and the Roaring Bengal Report is more than insight: it is a navigational tool. It invites businesses to anticipate Bengal’s future and act on it today. Dentsu’s global expertise, paired with sharp regional relevance, makes this alliance both timely and transformative. This collaboration arrives at exactly the right moment. Bengal is building at scale, and the Roaring Bengal Report is more than insight; it is a roadmap. It equips brands to look beyond today and anticipate Bengal’s future. Dentsu India brings global scale with razor-sharp local relevance - a potent combination to deepen impact across industry, government, and civil society. Now is the time to act, and this report lights the way”, he added.



Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu commented, “This is not just a report. It is a roadmap backed by resolve. We are here to build real impact with Bengal, and our approach is deeply action-oriented. We will embed Eastern insights into Dentsu Lab India to shape innovation strategies at scale. We will convene co-creation workshops in Kolkata and across the state, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and creators to solve real-world challenges. And we will double down on skilling and capability-building efforts to empower Bengal’s next generation to lead in technology, media, and innovation. These are not gestures or slogans. They are measurable, mission-driven commitments. With Bengal, we are not just imagining the future. We are committing to building it, together.”

