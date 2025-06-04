senckađ
DSP Mutual Fund - Garuda Rakshak

DSP Mutual Fund
04/06/2025
Garuda Rakshak was a tech-powered act of guardianship that turned DSP Mutual Fund’s purpose, “Invest for Good”, into action. Launched at the 2025 Purna Maha Kumbh, where over 660 million people gathered, it addressed a real crisis: the disappearance of children in the crowd. Traditional tech failed in this congested, chaotic setting.

DSP partnered with Falco Robotics to build drones modeled after the mythological Garuda, operating on 8-bit communication tech from the 1970s. These drones used ultra-low frequency signals from wristbands given to children to track their location — offline and in real time.

The result? Every child wearing a wristband was reunited. 78% of them were traced in under five minutes. The work improved brand health by showing DSP as a protector, not just an investor — using tech with empathy and purpose.

