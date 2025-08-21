Dentsu India and IWMBuzz to Lead India’s Pure-Play Gaming Revolution

​Dentsu India and IWMBuzz Media have announced a three-year strategic alliance to co-present the India Gaming Awards and publish the India Gaming Report - the nation’s most authoritative platforms for celebrating excellence and charting the future of the pure-play gaming industry in India. For the record, pure-play gaming, unlike real money gaming, involves no monetary stakes, is driven purely by entertainment, and is witnessing rapid, multi-dimensional growth.



The dentsu India-IWMBuzz partnership builds on the success of last year’s inaugural India Gaming Report, which delivered a data-rich, culturally attuned roadmap for the country’s pure-play gaming industry. The findings were clear: 13.85 crore gamers, a booming mobile-first ecosystem, double-digit annual growth, and tier-two and tier-three cities emerging as the heartbeat of the revolution.



Pure-play gaming in India is no longer a passing trend. Valued at Rs 6,715 crore and growing at a CAGR of 24%, it represents the new cultural frontier: a thriving creator economy and a community that transcends age, geography, and language.



Over the next three years, dentsu and IWMBuzz aim to elevate gaming from a fast-growing sector to a cornerstone of India’s creative economy - not just for the next generation, but for the aspirations of every Indian across Bharat.



The India Gaming Awards has already cemented its place as the most prestigious celebration of gaming and esports in the country, uniting professional gamers, developers, publishers, influencers, brands, and policymakers. Under this expanded partnership, it will evolve into a year-round movement driving dialogue, sparking innovation, and shaping the ecosystem.



The India Gaming Report will remain the definitive guide to the industry, expanding its focus to consumer behaviour, monetisation models, regulatory shifts, and cultural trends, giving stakeholders the intelligence to lead in a rapidly changing space.



For dentsu, gaming is not a channel to advertise in; it is a culture to co-create with. By combining data, creative insight, and cultural intelligence, dentsu India helps brands enter gaming authentically - building trust, fandom, and business growth.



Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “Gaming is the most dynamic cultural and economic force shaping India’s youth and Bharat’s heartland today. It is where technology, creativity, and community converge; and where the next chapter of India’s growth story will be written. This partnership with IWMBuzz is not just about awards or reports. It is about building the foundation for an industry that can rival the best in the world. We are not here to be spectators. We are here to lead. From metros to small towns, from esports arenas to mobile screens, gaming will be India’s next great connector - a platform for jobs, innovation, and cultural pride. Dentsu India will be at the heart of this transformation.”



Narayan Devanathan, president and chief strategy officer, South Asia, dentsu added, “The India Gaming Awards and India Gaming Report are more than events or publications - they are catalysts. They will help shift the conversation from ‘gaming is growing’ to ‘gaming is defining India’s future’. Gaming’s power lies in its ability to unite audiences across geography, language, and background. In an era where attention is the most valuable currency, gaming is one of the few spaces where people willingly give not just their time, but their passion. Our mission is to help brands earn that passion with authenticity, insight, and creativity. This is how we will shape the India and Bharat gaming story.”



Siddhartha Laik, founder and editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz Media commented, “When we launched the India Gaming Awards, our vision was to give the gaming community a stage worthy of its talent and ambition. Partnering with dentsu takes that vision to an entirely new level. With dentsu’s scale, data, and cultural insight, we are not just recognising excellence! We are building platforms and narratives that will inspire the next wave of gamers, developers, and innovators. Together, we will ensure that India’s gaming story is told boldly, inclusively, and on the world stage.”

