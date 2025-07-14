Colourist Powerhouse Olha Korzhynska Joins Covert’s Growing Roster

​Covert continues its growth streak in 2025 with the exclusive signing of acclaimed colourist Olha Korzhynska. With her 17 years of experience, the UK-based Olha brings a deep knowledge of colour science and visual storytelling, sharpened by her mastery of light, texture, and tone. Notable and recent projects include campaigns for Sprite, Kellogg’s, NHTSA, and Turtle Wax.

“We’ve been working with Olha consistently over the past year, and she’s been pivotal to the studio’s establishment of our color offering,” said Max Murphy, Covert co-founder and managing director. “With more exciting signings like this to come, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Covert.”

“I just love these guys and the crazy energy they produce!” added Olha. “They have all these ideas to expand the business and make this world a slightly better place where we all support, motivate, and inspire each other. I strongly believe in Covert. Being part of the team feels right.”

Olha began her colourist journey at the prestigious Condor TV grading studio during the film era, where she honed her skills in traditional techniques before the digital revolution.

Olha's extensive portfolio spans high-profile commercials, music videos, and award-winning feature films. She’s collaborated with renowned global brands, contributing to standout campaigns for IWC Schaffhausen’s “Top Gun” series, Chupa Chups, Nando’s, and Life Savers Gummies. Her cinematic touch has elevated productions such as the documentary Avicii: True Stories on Netflix and the HBO Max music special En Letra de Otro: GOYO, further cementing her reputation for cinematic excellence. With clients spanning Latin America to Asia, regularly collaborating with teams in Colombia, Singapore, Vietnam, and the US, Olha brings a truly global perspective to her craft.

“Bringing Olha on board reinforces our commitment to fostering top-tier talent who resonate with our brand values of Hungry, Humble, and Human,” concluded Max.

