This one’s kind of a big dill… and it just might leave you in a pickle

Spearheaded by Coverts’ Creative Director, Dan Andrew, we provided live action VFX to anthropomorphize a pickle (yes, really!) for the SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Big Dill Meal.

Directed by the brilliant Jody Hill of Caviar, this project was as fun as it sounds.

Huge thanks to Mother LA for letting us join in on the goodness