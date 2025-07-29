The Immortal Awards 2025: Join Our Free ‘How To’ Webinar and Q&A Ahead of This Year’s Entry Deadline

As the deadline for The Immortal Awards 2025 approaches, Little Black Book will be running two short online sessions to help members make the most of their free submissions into the global advertising award.



The webinars cover this year’s competition and how to make the most of your free submissions into the show, including a step-by-step guide on how to make a submission.



The Immortal Awards can be entered by all Little Black Book members, including brands, agencies, production companies, post production companies and more. So whether you're new to the Immortals, need a refresher or are looking for some guidance, we're going to cover what makes the competition unique, how the entry system works, how to make a submission and end with a Q&A.



There will be two identical sessions running at different times so that all time zones are covered. If you'd like to tune in to either of them, please sign up using the registration links below.



This year’s entry deadline is 5th September 2025 and there will be no deadline extension. So if you want some extra help understanding your free entries, getting them submitted, or simply have questions for our team, please join us.



We will be running two sessions:



SESSION ONE



(Best for individuals based in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and East Africa)



Date: Tuesday 5th August



Time : 08:00 BST // 09:00 CEST// 12:30 IST //15:00 CST// 17:00 AEST



​REGISTER HERE​







SESSION TWO



(Best for individuals based in US, Canada, South America, UK, Western Europe, South & West Africa)



Date: Tuesday 5th August



Time : 17:00 BST // 12:00 EDT // 09:00 PDT // 13:00 GMT-3 //



​REGISTER HERE​

