Covert Promotes Ben Dubois to Executive Producer and Head Of Client Partnerships

Creative studio Covert has promoted Ben Dubois to executive producer/head of client partnerships. In his new role, Ben will continue producing while also spearheading sales efforts supporting Covert’s remote production model and ongoing expansion into global markets, including the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Covert’s recent clients include Lenovo, IMAX, Google, Visa, LEGO, and Disney.

“Ben’s been a real driving force of the amazing growth the studio’s seen over the last few years,” said Max Murphy, Covert managing director and partner. “We love bringing internal talent through the ranks into more senior positions. He truly embodies Covert’s ethos and values, which he brings to the table through the new partnerships and relationships he continues to nurture and develop.”

“What’s always drawn me to Covert is its nontraditional yet proven remote production model, which was in place long before the pandemic,” added Ben. “It’s a model that allows us to tap into top talent from around the world and deliver creative projects with efficiency and imagination. I’m excited to build on that legacy, expanding into new markets with a strategic lens to ensure Covert continues to meet the evolving needs of today’s clients.”

In addition to developing and nurturing partnerships, Ben will ensure the studio’s multidisciplinary capabilities spanning production, design, animation, VFX, color, editorial, sound, and finishing are always at the forefront of clients’ minds and complementary to the unique needs of each respective market.

Before joining Covert in 2022, Ben was development producer/sales at A+C Studios, a specialist in stop-motion animation. During his two-year tenure, he was instrumental in the company’s growth from 10 to 25 people, landing partnerships with such brands as

LEGO and HyperX.

More recently, Ben was named a trustee for the Creative Foundation, an organization supporting diverse and underrepresented young talent within the UK creative industry through grants, sponsorships, and funds raised through the Creative Circle Awards, Europe’s longest-running advertising and marketing awards.

“I’m absolutely chuffed to be joining the Creative Foundation as a trustee,” said Ben. “Growing up in Margate, I’ve seen how creativity can breathe new life into a town, and how life-changing it can be for the people in it. Finding your path in this industry is as much about timing and encouragement as it is about talent, and I feel honoured to help create opportunities for the next generation of talent to find their way in.”

Ben had an unconventional path to the advertising industry, having started his career on the publishing side at MH Media Global, where he joined as a sales manager in the luxury lifestyle space before transitioning into an automotive journalist at the company. During Covid, he was introduced to the team at A+C, where he launched his foray into the advertising space – an experience he is incredibly grateful for, opening his eyes to the pure talent and artistry of the craft.

“I still pinch myself that I get to do this job every day,” concluded Ben. “In a world that’s changing so quickly, there’s a lot of talk around the ‘glory days.’ I believe with Covert’s strengths, driven by the incredible people here, we’re experiencing our ‘glory days’ now. The creative possibilities in post are endless, and we pride ourselves on functioning as an extension of our clients’ teams. We love the ride.”

