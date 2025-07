Big Dills Ahead

We’ve already made a few pickle puns—but we’ll try to brine it in.

Alongside the SONIC x Grillo’s Pickle Everything spot, the studio had the pleasure of crafting three more flavorful pieces for the SONIC Big Dill Meal campaign.



Expertly directed by Trevor Shepherd, the spots were a blast to bring to life.

Big thanks to Mother LA for letting us join in