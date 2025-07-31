Intel India's AI PCs Help Children Become Future Ready

Intel India, in association with Dentsu Creative Isobar, has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Papa Kehta Hai’. This bold, emotionally resonant initiative repositions the personal computer as an essential tool for learning in India’s AI-powered future. The campaign marks a strategic leap in Intel’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and make AI-readiness accessible to every Indian household.



At the core of the campaign is a cinematic hero film that reimagines the classic Bollywood song, 'Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega', into a contemporary, thought-provoking narrative. The film speaks to shifting ambitions, modern learning environments, and the role of AI in shaping careers that didn’t exist a decade ago.



Drawing inspiration from the nostalgic anthem, the campaign flips the coming-of-age narrative that has long defined Indian aspirations. For decades, families asked, “What will you become?” This campaign rewrites that question. It challenges a new generation, and their parents - to ask instead: “Will you be ready?”



Launched at a time when India’s EdTech sector is growing at an extraordinary 40% CAGR, the campaign highlights a stark reality - only 11% of Indians currently own a personal computer. Despite the explosive demand for digital learning, access remains deeply unequal. Intel’s campaign directly addresses this gap, reframing the PC not as a luxury, but as a fundamental bridge to the future.

Speaking on the campaign, Apurva Jani, marketing director, Intel India said, “We believe the classroom of the future starts at home. Today’s students need more than textbooks - they need technology that learns with them, grows with them, and prepares them for what’s next. This campaign shows how Intel-powered AI PCs are enabling a new era of learning, led by curiosity and fuelled by innovation.”

​Sahil Shah, president, Dentsu Creative Isobar added, “We wanted a story that makes you smile, nod, and hopefully rethink your childhood career dreams. The hero film does just that. It keeps it real, keeps it relatable, makes it memorable and flips Papa Kehte Hain into a conversation about the dreams of tomorrow.”



​Abhijat Bharadwaj, CCO, Dentsu Creative Isobar commented, “We all grew up listening to 'Papa kehte hain bada naam karega' in the '90s. A song that defined a generation. Cut to 2025, papas and moms still think their kid will do 'bada kaam'. But that is not going to happen without the power of AI PCs. This felt like a necessary clarion call for the next generations.”



To amplify the message, the campaign has been rolled out across a nationwide media network. Released across YouTube and major OTT platforms, the film has already struck a chord with students, educators, and parents across the country.



Digital platforms like Google, Meta, YouTube, and influencer ecosystems are driving targeted engagement using AI-powered tools. Meanwhile, print ads in leading national dailies are bringing the conversation home to households making real decisions about their children’s education. The streets are talking too - cityscapes across metros and education hubs have been brought to life with high-impact outdoor branding, ensuring the message reaches every corner where ambition lives.

