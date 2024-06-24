Insights and Inspiration for the Future of Creativity

Wrapping up a week on la Croisette for the Cannes Lions 2024, the event was once again brimming with inspiration, diverse perspectives, and an overwhelming array of sessions. Stepping back from the daily grind to absorb the wisdom of industry experts is always invigorating. Here's a summary of the key takeaways from SPCSHP’s, Raphael Bouquillon VP, account management.



Technology



Yes, I said technology to not open with AI, it would be too obvious. But the reality is that this was still a key theme this year. But while last year was all about the potential of the technology, this year was all about the realised potential and avoiding the pitfalls associated to it. From brands like Dove taking a stance to not use AI in their communications to so many products highlighted using AI, we are now beginning to see the tech truly applied. Mira Muratin, CTO of OpenAI, highlighted tools like Sora (AI video generation) and emphasised AI's role in enhancing creativity by automating routine tasks, allowing creatives to focus on higher-level work. OpenAI's commitment to safety and accessibility underscores the necessity for creatives to engage with these tools to shape their future use.



Diversity & Authenticity



This year saw a reinforced commitment to diversity, exemplified by initiatives like Inkwell Beach and the Equality Lounge rooftop. Sessions emphasised the importance of genuine representation both in front and behind the camera. Stanley Lumax from JP Morgan Chase shared a campaign featuring Michael B. Jordan and chef Tolu Eros, showcasing the impact of authentic voices. Public figures like Gabrielle Union and Kingsley Ben-Adir discussed the business benefits of diversity, while Marti Gould Cummings highlighted the risks brands face when they retreat from supporting marginalised communities.



Brand Purpose



Numerous brands reiterated the importance of staying true to their values. Carla Hassan of JP Morgan Chase shared her journey in articulating the company’s vision, ensuring it permeates both internal practices and external partnerships. Initiatives like hiring individuals with minor offense records and supporting mothers returning to work were highlighted as key components of their brand purpose, as walking the walk before spotlighting the initiatives with splashy campaigns is key.





Mental Health

Sessions underscored the necessity of creating empowering work environments. Leaders emphasised the importance of safe spaces for honest conversations and actionable feedback. On the brand side, Heidi Arthur from the Ad Council discussed a campaign encouraging thoughtful engagement in the mental health conversation, backed by research showing consumer expectation for brand involvement. Deepak Chopra also emphasised the importance of a quiet, creative mind.







Sports Marketing



Sport marketing remains pivotal, as evidenced by the Sport Beach segment featuring athletes like the Kelce Brothers and Carmelo Anthony. Discussions ranged from athletes transitioning into marketing to the emotional connections brands can forge through sports partnerships. The segments highlighted the enduring power of sports in engaging consumers.



Creativity



From giants like P&G and Unilever to newcomers like Solo Brands and Liquid Death, Cannes Lions showcased creativity as a formidable business driver. The event served as a reminder that while AI might streamline executional tasks in the future, bold creative ideas are what truly fuel exceptional business growth. It’s a call to push for innovative work that stands out, even if it feels uncomfortable at times, because it's often the smartest business decision.



Cannes Lions 2024 provided a wealth of insights and inspiration, reaffirming the power of creativity in navigating and shaping the future. As I return to my daily roles, I feel re-energised, equipped with fresh perspectives, and ready to drive the next wave of creative innovation.

