work

Chase Holiday - Trailer

Chase Holiday
29/05/2025
18
Cashbacking, But Make It a Holiday Blockbuster​

​Overview

Chase Freedom Unlimited wanted to position itself as the ultimate holiday companion, helping customers make the most of the season without stress or financial strain. The goal was to empower cardholders to spend confidently, knowing they were earning cash back on every purchase while embracing the spirit of giving and celebration.

Challenges

Chase Freedom Unlimited faced the challenge of differentiating itself in a competitive credit card landscape where rewards messaging is often transactional. With consumers increasingly viewing holiday shopping as an experience rather than a chore, Chase needed to stand out by creating a culturally resonant, emotionally engaging campaign that positioned cashbacking as both fun and rewarding.

Solution

To position cashbacking as a holiday tradition, Chase created a cinematic campaign that parodied blockbuster holiday movies. Featuring iconic personalities such as Kevin Hart, Catherine O'Hara, Kevin Garnett, and Macaulay Culkin, the campaign tapped into nostalgia and humor while associating cashbacking with memorable holiday moments. The creative idea was centered around the concept of the "Mall of Cashbacking," a holiday shopping paradise where every gift and decoration was cashbackable.

Execution

The campaign launched with a 30-second TV and online video spot that introduced the cashbacking universe. Additional assets included a 45-second in-cinema ad, 15-second social and digital audio spots, and static graphics. The creative leaned into a movie-like presentation, complete with cinematic title cards and big-budget production value, while maintaining a playful and humorous tone throughout. Talent was encouraged to improvise, adding authenticity and personality to the content.

Results

7.4M+ views on YouTube for the :30 spot
47K+ likes and 400+ comments on Kevin Hart’s Instagram posts
23K+ likes on Kevin Garnett’s Instagram post
Earned media coverage in outlets like Ad Age and Entertainment Tonight


