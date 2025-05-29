Simplifying checkout.

Amplifying Joy.



​Overview

Early Warning Services teamed up with SPCSHP to launch Paze, their latest payment solution. This smart digital wallet is designed to securely store credit and debit cards, eliminating the hassle of manual entry and lost passwords. With Paze, shoppers can enjoy seamless and secure transactions through their bank’s app or directly at checkout.

Opportunity

Humanizing online checkout, because online shopping is fun, until it isn't.



Solution

The mission was to shift consumer perceptions, making checkout as delightful as the shopping itself. A key challenge for the brand would be how to bring human touch to a process that’s typically mechanical, while highlighting the innovative simplicity and reliability of Paze.



By anchoring the brand in the excitement of shopping rather than the checkout process, we connected emotionally with consumers, positioning Paze as a tool to enhance—not interrupt—their shopping experience. The big idea: “Built for how you shop.” We showcased humorous and relatable shopping scenarios that culminated in smooth, calming checkout experiences. These scenarios reflected diverse shopping habits, ensuring relatability and emphasizing Paze’s adaptability.



Execution

The campaign launched across digital channels to establish trust, with a strong focus on paid and organic social media to build brand credibility. We then rolled out an extensive mix of assets—OOH, stadium partnerships, videos, animations, and stills—each one designed to introduce Paze in an approachable, trustworthy way. An Organic Social Playbook ensured that Paze’s messaging stayed consistent and clear across platforms.

A modern and approachable design system was developed, balancing trust and delight. Soft, calming colors and clean, intuitive layouts mirrored the ease of using Paze, reinforcing its core promise.

Results

The campaign exceeded expectations, establishing Paze as a trustworthy new player in digital payments:

22% Aided BrandAwareness of November 2024: Surpassed the 19% target for 2024.

0% to 5% unaiaded awareness: This is now in line with the ShopPay unaided awareness

Consumer Trust: Surveys showed significant increases in trust, driven by PazeSM bank-backed positioning.

Creative Success: Campaign assets exceeded industry standards in likeability and relevance.

By turning checkout into a moment of ease and confidence, Paze not only achieved awareness goals but laid the foundation for future growth in adoption and transactions.