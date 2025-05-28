3 Ways Gen Alpha Is More Digitally Advanced than Gen Z

Gen Alpha isn’t experiencing the internet like gen z did. As an older gen z myself, I remember when we had home computers, CD players, and watched music videos on AOL.com. Now that many of us are in the workforce, it feels like the focus still remains heavily on understanding gen z as their economic and cultural influence continues to grow. Meanwhile, gen alpha is making its quiet but significant entrance, shaping the digital world in ways we’re only just beginning to see.



As gen alpha (born after 2010) hits their tween years, they’re already surpassing gen z’s technological savvy. While each subsequent generation surpasses its predecessors in technological advancement and digital adoption, gen alpha is already setting itself apart from their gen z and millennials. They understand the world through the internet. But understanding this generation through the internet is turning out to be no easy feat. Gen alphas are still too young to participate in surveys or studies without parental consent, and they’re not engaging in social conversation in the same way that millennials and gen z are.



To gain insight into this elusive generation the research team at SPCSHP combined secondary research with insights from our gen z panel (Reveal) thereby providing a more comprehensive view. This approach allowed us to gather multidimensional insights from the people who know them the most, their parents (millennials) and older siblings (gen z). Through this process, we uncovered three key insights that digitally distinguish gen alpha from its predecessors:



Building their own digital presence



With a more autonomous digital presence than gen z, gen alpha manages devices and online activities with minimal parental involvement from an early age. With access to personal funds and digital payment systems, gen alpha is not only adept at using technology, but also at handling financial matters independently. Early engagement with digital tools has fostered a comfort with the online world that surpasses their predecessors, making them more self-reliant in managing their digital lives and finances, while parents serve as digital stewards rather than active managers.



As gen alpha continues to build its digital presence, brands have an opportunity to play a meaningful role in empowering them to make decisions with the digital stewardship of their parents and guardians. In doing so, marketers can cater to younger consumers that have more spending power than previous generations at comparable ages.



Spending more time gaming than on social



Gen Alphas are increasingly choosing gaming over social media. According to Newzoo’s 2024 Global Gamer Study, gen alpha is the first generation to spend more time on games than on social media, a behaviour formed during the height of pandemic lockdowns. Gaming became a critical like fine for socialising with their friends, carving out an immersive, interactive digital landscape for this generation that blends entertainment with social interaction in new ways.



For brands, this shift means adapting media plans and shifting toward new platforms where gen alpha spends their time. While traditional social media like Instagram and TikTok remain important, brands need to prioritise interactive spaces like Roblox and Twitch, where gen alpha socialises while gaming. Emerging tools like Sponsored Snaps and Meta’s expanding AI integration into messaging platforms also offer fresh engagement opportunities. To stay relevant, brands must evolve their strategies to meet Gen Alpha where they naturally connect with and influence their network.

Fuelling discovery - and influencing their families



Gen alpha is redefining digital discovery through their curiosity and early adoption of AI. While gen z popularised social platforms like TikTok and YouTube for search, gen alpha embraces AI-driven platforms like Sendit to interact with and understand the world. AI-powered tools are becoming their go-to for learning about people and information, signalling a shift toward more intuitive, personalised digital experiences. This generation’s comfort with AI reflects their ability to harness cutting-edge technology to shape how they explore and interact with digital spaces.

For brands, this embrace presents an opportunity to connect with a generation open to new technologies – that can influence their families’ purchases. 95% of parents report hearing about new products and cultural interests from their Gen Alpha children, meaning brands can create digital experiences that empower these young consumers and, by extension, appeal to the family unit. By tapping into this group's digital fluency and influence, brands can appeal to the demographic with the most spending power in the moment while laying the groundwork for the long term.



Younger generations influencing older ones is nothing new. Gen alpha isn’t just influencing older generations though. They’re influencing them in a unique way – and ahead of the curve.



Think of gen z’s current chokehold on culture, or the rise of Instagram under Millennials. Those influences hit their sweet spots when both generations reached their late teens and early twenties. Gen alpha has begun building a digital presence and gaining access to information at a younger age, positioning them to exert more prolonged influence on the market.



Brands must meet this moment in a way that transcends the transactional by understanding how gen alphas engage, interact, and socialize with their peers and families in emerging immersive digital spaces.

