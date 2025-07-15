Cannes 2025: A Recap from Cannes First Timers

​Cannes Lions can overwhelm anyone, even seasoned veterans. You’re faced with a countless array of events, panels, parties, and pop-ups all competing for your attention. And as newcomers, this can be especially daunting.

That's exactly how we felt heading to Cannes as this year's MSQ Young Lions. Before leaving, we’d heard the golden rule from marketers and creatives across the industry: No matter how much you plan, you'll never see it all.

Rather than attempt the impossible (which we admittedly tried on our first morning), we adapted our plans and curated our week around the panels, events, and industry leaders that would inspire, motivate, and connect us with like-minded creatives.

Now that the dust has settled, it is clear that we unlocked the most impactful way to experience Cannes. Our time on the Croisette was defined by the ‘unplannable’—the in-between moments, unexpected encounters, and intentional pauses that allowed us to reflect and take everything in amidst a packed schedule.

This approach led us to put together our unofficial guide to Cannes. Here are a few experiences that defined the week for us—and maybe for your next Cannes, too.

Sharpest panel: Duolingo

If you’re on social, you’re familiar with Duolingo’s unhinged approach to social. With an opportunity to learn straight from the brains (read: beak) of their inspiring leaders, there was no way we were missing their panel on building a social-first brand. And it didn’t disappoint.

One of the standout takeaways? A good idea shouldn’t take more than fifteen minutes and four slides to present. When you let the idea speak for itself, you don't have to waste valuable time and energy over-polishing the pitch. Instead, you should be putting that energy into the consumer-facing work. It’s advice that we’ll be keeping in our back pocket for campaign playbooks, creative brainstorms, and anytime someone weighs the benefit of adding another slide.

They also made a smart point around tone: Just because a product is wholesome, doesn’t mean the brand voice has to be. In fact, a little edge and unexpected contrast can make a strategy feel more complete, real, and human. Sometimes, a brand needs contrast just as much as it needs consistency.

Most empowering moment: The Female Quotient Mentorship panel

We loved The Female Quotient Lounge. It wasn’t just a beautiful space in the beautiful Hôtel Martinez, it was a goldmine for unfiltered and invaluable career advice from female leaders in the industry who have seen and done it all.

It was only day two, but the panel 'Building Your Tribe: From Connections to Catalysts' gave us exactly what we needed: a new lens on networking and the confidence to actually do it. We knew Cannes was built on conversation and connections. But when you’re new to it all, even introducing yourself can feel out of your depth.

One panellist reframed that imposter syndrome in a way we won't forget: “Hell yeah. I’m being challenged in this moment.” Remembering that the uncomfortably of growth isn’t something to shrink from, but a moment to step up and act like you’re already in the role you want to be in, was a reminder we carried with us for the rest of the week.

The panellists also talked about their networking and mentorship philosophy in a way that resonated with our own experiences. Cultivating deep, intentional relationships with mentors isn’t just beneficial, it’s essential. Tireless champions of your work, dependable confidantes, consistent co-strategists—these are the kinds of connections that are worth developing and preserving as you grow your network and your career.

We walked away feeling empowered by the women who spoke, more confident in our ability to network, and proud of the people we already have in our corner, who have been cheering us on the whole way.

Best Place to Snag the Invite: Hearst House

A somewhat unexpected but standout place for us was Hearst House. Their happy hours were full of notable moments—motivating panels with leaders like Savage X Fenty CMO Vanessa Wallace, custom-embroidered Cosmo goodies, and celeb sightings, to name a few. Not to mention, their penthouse view overlooking the Croisette made every event that much sweeter.

And beyond the excitement, the intimate space naturally lent itself to meeting new people and networking with industry veterans, up-and-coming creatives, and creators alike.

Best experience: Pinterest’s Manifestival

Experiential-based activations are always a question mark: will they be truly interactive? Unique? Rooted in what audiences find interesting? For us, Pinterest’s Manifestival checked all of those boxes. Amidst a week packed with panels and conversations about the industry, Pinterest’s beach was a hands-on, simple, and joy-filled break that still delivered a serious strategic punch.

From custom crafts and trend-driven tattoos (yes, we still regret not getting one), to sweet treats and photo-ready moments, every part of Pinterest’s beach felt intentional. The space was buzzing, and everything felt strategically designed and genuinely engaging.

But what really stood out? Each activation was rooted in a data-backed insight or trend, not just there for spectacle’s sake. The experiences tapped into cultural understandings that Pinterest identified and translated them into something you could physically experience. Judging by the line down the Croisette to enter Pinterest’s beach every morning, we’d say they nailed it.

Pinterest’s Manifestival was proof that creativity doesn’t only live on a screen or a stage. Sometimes, the most powerful brand experiences are the ones that allow people to connect with themselves and others.

The true Cannes

While Cannes is remembered for its marquee stages, talks, and events, the real experience is made unforgettable by the culmination of everything on and off The Palais—the conversations over coffee, the dinner debriefs, the surprising panels and activations that stuck with us long after we left France.

Yes, we were both first-timers (and proud Young Lions), but that didn't stop us from seeing there's no manual for your Cannes experience. Instead, we'd recommend intentionality in your approach. Find the moments, meet-ups, and individuals that will mean the most to you. Toss out the official schedule, trust your instinct, and you can discover the learnings that aren't in the programme.