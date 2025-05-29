Turning Scrolls into Stories



​Overview

Chase Travel wanted to reposition itself as the go-to platform for booking unique and elevated travel experiences. To do so, we needed to break through the noise of a saturated travel market dominated by impersonal, transactional messaging. Our goal was to inspire a new generation of premium travelers by showcasing how Chase Travel is more than just a booking portal—it’s a gateway to a life filled with unforgettable moments.

Challenges

Premium travel experiences are notoriously difficult to find and even harder to fund. The commercial travel landscape is often cluttered with repetitive and uninspiring content, making it challenging to stand out. Chase Travel needed to overcome two major hurdles: differentiating itself from the sea of sameness in travel marketing and transforming perceptions by showcasing Chase Travel as a lifestyle brand that encourages exploration and self-expression through premium experiences.

Solution

We anchored our strategy on the mindset of the “Premium Explorer”—travel as a way of life, not just a getaway. To make this mindset tangible, we leaned into sensorial storytelling, making the experience the main character. Our campaign emphasized three core themes: aspirational yet attainable, highlighting the luxury of premium trips while making them feel within reach; content, not commercials, creating organic-feeling content to resonate with the audience’s lifestyle; a lifetime of once-in-a-lifetime experiences, showcasing unique, memorable journeys that inspire action.



Execution

We launched a fully integrated, cross-channel campaign to immerse audiences wherever they were most engaged. Key channels included online video with visually stunning, emotionally resonant stories, social media featuring travel diary-style content using iPhone footage and personal snapshots to create an authentic feel, programmatic display and audio to expand reach through targeted placements, and digital out-of-home with eye-catching displays that brought the experiences to life.

The content followed a three-part storytelling format: Dream, Discover, Book. Each phase guided the audience from inspiration to action while establishing Chase Travel as an essential part of their journey.

Results

Our socially native approach paid off, sparking travel FOMO and positioning Chase Travel as the ultimate platform for premium exploration. Engagement rates exceeded benchmarks, while positive sentiment surged as audiences resonated with the organic, authentic storytelling. The campaign successfully repositioned Chase Travel as not just a booking tool, but as a lifestyle brand that empowers premium explorers to dream, discover, and book their next great adventure.



